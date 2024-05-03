JMM, Congress in race to loot Jharkhand, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow for the Lok Sabha elections, in Ranchi on May 3, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI

During his maiden election campaign in Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and its ally Congress of plundering the state's natural resources.

Addressing a rally in Jharkhands Chaibasa for BJP candidate Singhbhum Geeta Koda and Khunti candidate Arjun Munda, Mr Modi alleged that there was an ongoing race between the Congress and the JMM to loot the state and commit corruption.

Polling will begin in the state in the fourth phase on May 13. Singhbhum and Khunti will then vote.

Without naming anyone, Mr. Modi said, “Our tribal brothers and sisters have the right to water, forest and land of Jharkhand, but the JMM and Congress consider them as their fiefdom. This is the reason why all the resources of Jharkhand are openly plundered. Minerals across the state are being plundered through illegal mining.

He added: After plundering the lands of the tribes, they have their eyes on the lands of our country's army. Such a big land scam was committed by the JMM. The Congress and JMM have damaged the honor of Jharkhand.

Mr. Modi was targeting JMM leader and former chief minister Hemant Soren, who is in jail in a money laundering case. The case concerns the purchase of 8.5 acres of land purportedly by Mr. Soren. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating several cases related to illegal mining and illegal sale and purchase of military land.

There is an ongoing race between the Congress and the JMM to loot and commit corruption. More than 300 crores were recovered from the residence of a Congress MLA. Even machines had to be brought from banks to count notes, Mr. Modi said. He was referring to the searches conducted by the Income Tax department at places linked to an Odisha-based distillery group owned by Jharkhand Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu, during which officials recovered Rs 350 crore in cash .

First priority for tribals

For the BJP, tribal development is the first priority, Mr. Modi said. He recalled that Jharkhand was created by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Congress then strongly opposed the move, he said. [The State was carved out of Bihar in 2000].

Congress has never respected the sacrifices of tribals, Congress wants to give all the credit for independence to one family, but it is the BJP which has given another identity to the birth of [tribal freedom fighter] Birsa Munda, we have started celebrating this day as Tribal Pride Day, Mr. Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wears a traditional hat during a public meeting in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand on May 3, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI

Attacking the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc, Mr. Modi said that the INDI alliance was the one that had betrayed Jharkhand the most.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which most opposed statehood in Jharkhand and committed the most atrocities here, is now allied with the JMM. They brought jungle raj (anarchy) to Bihar. The INDI alliance also wants to bring the same jungle raj to Jharkhand, Mr. Modi said.

He also listed several projects of the Center launched in Jharkhand, such as Ayushman Bharat and Mudra Scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for an election campaign meeting in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand on May 3, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI

Mr. Modi said the Congress had not shown respect for the history of the tribes, while the BJP and Jharkhand enjoyed a heart-to-heart relationship. Only the BJP can understand Jharkhand and the sentiments of its people, he said.

He criticized the Congress for opposing the candidature of Droupadi Murmu, a tribal member, for the post of president. Mr. Modi reiterated that the Congress wanted to provide reservations to Muslims on the basis of religion.

After the rally, a road show was also organized in Ranchi. Mr. Modi will stop in Ranchi for the night. On Saturday, he will address a public meeting in Palamu.