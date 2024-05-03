Trump's lawyers turn up the heat





During the first two weeks of testimony at Donald Trump's criminal trial, the defense often turned to the three Ds to counter the prosecution's arguments: denial, minimization and deflection.

However, as the case has intensified, Trump's legal team has gone increasingly on the offensive, confronting prosecution witnesses head-on, a strategy that was on full display today, during rigorous cross-examination by Keith Davidson, a Los Angeles lawyer who represented Stormy. Daniels.

Daniels, a porn star, received $130,000 from Trump fixer Michael Cohen in 2016 to ensure her silence about a one-night sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.

In two days of testimony, Davidson offered a vivid description of the deal to cover up Daniels' story and another secret arrangement involving Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who said she had a 10-month affair with Trump in 2006 and 2007. The story was never published, part of a catch-and-kill scheme: the supermarket tabloids' practice of buying negative stories and then burying them.

Davidson, a Los Angeles lawyer once known for representing people with salacious complaints against celebrities, described the deals bluntly. Jurors heard about emails and text messages between him and Cohen, who paid Daniels $130,000, less than two weeks before the 2016 election. That payment underlies the 34 counts of tampering of business cases Trump faces related to Cohens reimbursement. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denies having sex with Daniels and McDougal.

Late in the day, the jury also heard directly from Trump when prosecutors played a secret recording between him and Cohen discussing the McDougal deal. Although the existence of the recording was previously known, it addressed a central element of the prosecution's case: Trump knew about what prosecutors said was a plot to help him get elected.

Earlier, the defense wasted little time attacking Davidson during cross-examination, suggesting within minutes that he was on the verge of extortion and was prey to convenient forgetfulness. Emil Bove, one of Trump's defense attorneys, delved into a variety of deals Davidson was involved in, including lurid interactions involving Charlie Sheen and Tila Tequila, a reality TV star.

He also bluntly suggested that such deals sometimes bordered on extortion, questioning Davidson about his knowledge of the statute of limitations on extortion charges and also asking: What does the word extortion mean to you?

You've done everything you can to get as close to that line as possible without crossing it, right? » said Bové.

I did everything I could to make sure my activities were legal, Davidson responded.

Things quickly became difficult, lawyer on lawyer with dozens of reporters looking on, as Bove visited Davidson's office, and past allegations against him, including in 2012, when he was the subject of investigated but was not charged in a case involving a sex tape featuring the Hulk. Hogan, the mustachioed wrestling star.

Earlier, during more friendly questioning from prosecutors, Davidson grew a little irritated, at one point rejecting the term “hush money” for his preferred word for paying for a client's silence. A consideration, he said.

But those debates heated up when Bove suggested Davidson would extract money from celebrities in sticky situations.

There was no extraction, Davidson replied.

Learn more about the gag

The words, of course, have meaning, a reality that also emerged earlier today, when prosecutors again sought to hold Trump in contempt of court for four additional comments, some about Cohen, that prosecutors consider violations of the judges' silence order, which prohibits attacks on jurors, witnesses, prosecutors and family members of judges.

On Tuesday, Judge Juan Merchan found Trump in contempt over nine online posts, fining him $9,000, requiring him to remove the posts and threatening him with prison if such violations continued .

Trump, known for being a tough client, is unhappy with the level of aggressiveness of his defense team. And today, his lead lawyer, Todd Blanche, argued at length that Trump should be allowed to speak out against what he described as political attacks. He cited Cohen's comments to reporters about Trump's lies, a possible TV show Cohen might host and TikTok videos Cohen made disparaging the former president.

Merchan did not immediately rule, although he seemed open to some of Blanche's arguments, and eventually tried to get her to conclude.

You made your point, Merchan said.

But Blanche continued to speak, saying neither Cohen nor Daniels should be covered by the gag order. These are not people who need to be protected, he said.

Cohen will likely face an avalanche of tough questions from the defense during his testimony, likely later this month. And already his name has been frequently used and abused in testimony, including by Davidson, who described him as a lawyer on fire: frantic, temperamental and prone to outbursts and profanity.

Last week, the defense also sought to damage the testimony of David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer, but apparently achieved mixed results in cross-examining a grizzled, hunched man who answered questions in a what-if manner. worry ? monotone. In contrast, Davidson seemed annoyed by Bove's persistent questions, even though Bove mentioned that both men were lawyers.

I'm not here to play lawyer games with you, Bove said. I'm just asking for truthful answers.

You get truthful answers, Davidson replied, before leaning into his last word. Sir.

How will this trial affect Trump's ability to campaign and for how long? Suzannah Cowley, Australia

Jesse: It certainly limited him during the week, although he managed to use his time outside the courtroom, literally in the hallway, to give red meat to his supporters, bashing the case criminal law and democrats in general. This week, he also used Wednesday, the court's day off, to hold rallies in Wisconsin and Michigan. His weekends are also free for campaigning. And as always, his social media presence continues unabated, with frequent posts on his Truth Social account and on his campaign website.

What else to watch

We're still awaiting several key rulings in Trump's classified documents case in Florida, primarily a ruling from Judge Aileen Cannon on the trial's start date. Before then, she will likely have to make decisions on Trump's request for more advance information and the delay of a key filing on the handling of classified documents at trial, both of which could come at any time.

After hearing arguments last week on Trump's immunity claim in the Jan. 6 case, the Supreme Court could issue a decision in late June or early July.

Where is each criminal case?

Trump is at the center of at least four separate criminal investigations, both at the state and federal level, into matters related to his business and political career. Here's where each case stands.

