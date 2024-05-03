EU turns up pressure on China as Xi Jinping prepares for three-country tour, with fiery Paris talks looming

Paris does not hide its support for the EU's risk reduction policy, nor its fear that Chinese electric vehicles Electric vehicles will flood the European market thanks to competitiveness made possible by unfair practices, Marc Julienne, China expert at the French Institute of International Relations, said in a note.

While the two-day summit in Paris and the Pyrenees range in southern France will see a raft of trade deals signed, observers and officials are closely watching how Macron will respond to economic grievances.

Under the diplomatic veneer, obstacles are accumulating and areas of cooperation between the two countries are narrowing, Julienne said, referring to the France-China relationship.

In Brussels this week, von der Leyen was briefed on the rapid deployment of an arsenal of commercial and competitive tools that have largely targeted Chinese companies.

At the heart of this roadblock is the belief that subsidies to the Chinese economy are distorting the European market, with deep-seated fears that overcapacity in China would mean a relatively open EU would be flooded with cheap Chinese imports.

The commission is expected to impose import duties on Chinese-made electric vehicles ahead of next month's European elections, with Politico reporting Friday that Chinese companies were refusing to cooperate with the commission's investigation.

The EU secretariat has launched investigations into Chinese companies under its foreign subsidy regulations, leading to spectacular results. searches last week, the Dutch and Polish premises of the partly state-owned security equipment manufacturer Nuctech.

The raids, which Chinese business groups say continued for four straight days, were carefully calibrated to send political messages to Beijing.

Going after a company with deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party Nuctech is an offshoot of Tsinghua University and was previously headed by Hu Haifeng, the son of former Chinese President Hu Jintao, showed the concern of the EU in the face of the growing confusion of party and business interests. .

Meanwhile, while Xi's trip is expected to result in more Chinese high-tech industries being established on European soil, the Nuctech raids have been targeted.

In 2009, the bloc imposed anti-dumping duties on the company's cargo scanning systems, saying they were sold in Europe at lower prices than they were sold in China.

01:06 President Xi Jinping asks German Chancellor to seek common ground to strengthen ties President Xi Jinping asks German Chancellor to seek common ground to strengthen ties

EU officials view the subsequent expansion of Nuctechs' production base in Poland as a lesson for today: If Chinese electric vehicle companies targeted by an anti-subsidy investigation establish factories in Europe, they will not be sheltered from anti-subsidy regulations. state aid persists unabated.

The commission also launched investigations into market access in China's medical device supply sector, as well as digital investigations into the behavior of major tech companies TikTok, Shein and Ali Express.

Ali Express' parent company is Alibaba, which also owns the South China Morning Post.

Last week, the European Parliament voted to pass tough new laws against forced labor that also require big companies to conduct forensic audits of their supply chains in China and elsewhere to detect human rights abuses. man, environment and work.

A proposal on research security, which would discourage collaboration with Chinese state actors in the EU, is expected to be put forward later this month.

On each front, the commission benefited from strong support from Macron.

On the economic security front, the French government readily agreed with most, if not all, of the proposals. France has been a strong supporter of the program and is going even further on topics such as European preferences in public procurement, said Mathieu Duchtel, director of the Asia program at the Institut Montaigne, a think tank based in Paris.

There are questions about who decides what, between the Member States and the Commission, but for me there has been great consistency in the French approach on this subject.

After France, Xi will travel to Serbia and Hungary for likely less uncomfortable negotiations with China's main European partners. But it is the French date which is the most watched in Brussels.

One insider said his live-streamed news conference was like a hostage video, due to his reluctance to criticize Chinese policies and express support for the EU's risk reduction agenda.

Some in Brussels feared that Olaf Scholz's recent meeting with Xi could lead him to go soft on China. Photo: AP

According to reports, Macron and Scholz had dinner in Paris with their wives on Thursday, during which they exchanged notes on China.

Noah Barkin, an analyst at the US German Marshall Fund, reported in a newsletter this week that Macron would invite his German counterpart to join him and von der Leyen in Paris.

Such a setup would have mirrored Xi's last trip to France in 2019, when Macron was joined by then-commission head Jean-Claude Juncker and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

However, the latest reports indicate that Scholz declined the invitation, citing his intention to travel to the Baltics.