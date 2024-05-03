Hindus enjoy second-class status in West Bengal: PM Modi slams TMC at election rally in Bardhaman-Durgapur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) at a public rally in West Bengal's Bardhaman-Durgapur, saying the party had made Hindus second-class citizens in the State.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Dilip Ghosh to take on Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Kirti Azad, who is a former cricketer turned politician.

Lashing out at the opposition, Modi said they (TMC) cannot bring development and only know how to divide society for the sake of votes.

A TMC MLA made an open threat. He said they would drown Hindus in Bhagirathi in just 2 hours. What kind of language and political culture is this? What is happening to Hindus in Bengal? Looks like the TMC has made Hindus second class citizens in West Bengal. » YEARS reported quoting Modi.

Modi also accused TMC of protecting Shahjahan Sheikh in the Sandeshkhali case for appeasement purposes.

I want to ask TMC, in Sandeshkhali, our Dalit sisters have suffered huge injustice. The entire country was demanding action. However, the TMC protected the culprit. The reason why the culprit was called Shahjahan Sheikh? The TMC is activated in calming. Can a vote bank be above humanity?,” Modi said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Narendra Modi government of trying to marginalize SCs, STs and OBCs. She also alleged that the BJP and Modi were intolerant towards the independence of Bengal and the autonomy of the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Thursday alleged that West Bengal's industrial wealth was under threat from the Modi government's “crony capitalist policies”.

Modi is expected to address public meetings in West Bengal's Krishnanagar, Purba Bardhaman and Bolpur Lok Sabha constituencies on Friday, May 3.

Published: May 3, 2024, 01:19 PM IST

