5 takeaways from Apple's second quarter 2024 results: new products, AI and WWDC 2024

Apple's second-quarter 2024 earnings report, released Thursday, contains five fascinating details, including hints at an upcoming product announcement, Apple's plans for AI, a telling sales trend of Macbook and what to expect at WWDC 2024.

A difficult quarter at Apple before the second quarter earnings call

Tim Cook at an Apple event. The stakes were high Thursday when Apple kicked off its second-quarter earnings conference call. (Image credit: AP)

The first half of Apple's fiscal year has been busy. Many legal and business issues took place alongside the launch of a long-awaited product.

During the first quarter earnings call in February, Apple CEO Tim Cook hinted at AI projects in the works, which we could soon see come to fruition at WWDC 2024 in June. Cook also praised the Apple Vision Pro during that February 1 earnings call. The device is exhausted in 18 minutes when he came out the next day.

Apple's CEO predicted on that first-quarter call that “[Apple] will continue to invest in these and other technologies that will shape the future. This includes artificial intelligence, which we continue to devote a significant amount of time and effort to, and we are excited to share details of our ongoing work in this area later this year. »

The second quarter earnings report represents the first quarter of sales data for Apple's first headset. Two major Apple events are also around the corner, including the “Let Loose” virtual event on May 7 and WWDC 2024 which begins on June 10.

In addition to upcoming events and the launch of a crucial new product, Apple is also grappling with regulatory issues in the EU and an unprecedented antitrust lawsuit in the United States.

So the stakes were high Thursday when Apple kicked off its second-quarter earnings conference call. There were a few key takeaways that laptop and Mac users should know.

1. An “exciting product announcement” is coming next week

One of the most striking takeaways from Thursday's earnings report and investor call was Cook's hint of an “exciting product announcement” coming next week. The news came Thursday evening in a press release from Apple. Although Cook didn't specify when exactly the announcement would take place, it's a safe bet he was referring to the upcoming “Let Loose” event scheduled for May 7, Tuesday of next week.

This event should highlight the iPad and Apple Pencil. Apple Senior Analyst Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported the event could include a redesigned Apple Pencil featuring haptic feedback and pressure-activated controls. This product would replace the current premium Apple Pencil which debuted in 2018.

In addition to a new Apple Pencil, Cook may also be referring to a new iPad reveal. The most likely candidate is the highly anticipated iPad Pro OLED. An OLED display would make the already formidable iPad Pro unstoppable in the tablet market, especially for graphic designers and artists.

2. Apple is doubling down on AI

We believe in the transformative power and promise of AI and believe we have advantages that will differentiate us in this new era. Tim Cook, Apple CEO

It's no secret Apple has been working hard on AI projects for its ecosystem, which isn't surprising considering the rise of AI for other tech giants like Microsoft and Meta.

Nearly half of call to investors Following the release of Apple's Q2 2024 earnings report, the focus has been on AI-related issues. Although it seemed like Cook wanted to save most of his AI reveals for WWDC 2024, it's clear that AI is a top priority for Apple this year.

On a call with investment analysts, Cook commented on the company's focus on AI: “We believe in the transformative power and promise of AI and we believe we have benefits that will differentiate us in this new era, including Apple's unique combination of seamless hardware, software and service integration, revolutionary Apple silicon with our cutting-edge neural engines, and our unwavering focus on privacy.

While that's a pretty broad description of Apple's AI hopes, we do have some clues as to where we might see it appear first. The most likely candidate is iOS 18. Rumors have been circulating for months about a host of new AI features coming in iOS 18, which is already being touted as one of the biggest iOS updates yet.

Potential AI features include a significantly improved version of Siri, a browser assistant in Safari, and app integrations for Apple Music, iMessage, Pages, and more. Many of these same features will likely be included in iPadOS 18 as well.

3. Apple Vision Pro doesn't drive Wearables sales

Cook praised the Apple Vision Pro in the press release and investor call following Apple's Q2 2024 earnings report. However, Cook's enthusiasm for this ambitious new headset may not have translated into strong sales.

The Vision Pro launched on February 2, 2024, just after Apple's first quarter 2024 earnings report was released, and the second quarter reporting period ended on March 30, comprising less than two months of Vision Pro sales.

The Vision Pro doesn't have a category in the earnings report, so it was likely lumped into the “Wearables, Home and Accessories” category. Unfortunately for Apple, this category saw a decline in sales for the quarter compared to Q2 2023. Reported sales for the “Wearables” category in Q2 2024 totaled $7.91 billion, down from $8.75 billion. dollars during the same quarter last year.

Although this earnings report only includes the first two months of Vision Pro sales, this significant decline could indicate that Apple's pricey headset was not an immediate success in terms of profits.

It could just be that people waited until the Vision Pro had more apps or reviews before buying one. However, from a numerical point of view, this is a disappointing result for the Vision Pro.

4. iPhone sales are down, Mac sales are up

Perhaps the most striking sales data in Apple's second-quarter 2024 earnings report is a significant year-over-year decline in iPhone sales. In the second quarter of 2023, Apple reported $51.3 billion, while in the second quarter of 2024 it reported only $45.9 billion. That's a $5 billion drop in iPhone sales, which might be alarming at first. However, this drop can mean a lot of things and, fortunately, it has been offset by a notable increase in Macbook sales. These two data points paint a picture of Apple's current situation.

Despite an overall revenue decline of 4%, Apple's installed user base across all product and geographic segments reached a new record this quarter. So a decline in iPhone sales doesn't necessarily mean people are abandoning the iPhone. It's more likely that a growing number of iPhone users are simply waiting to upgrade their iPhones.

On the other end of the spectrum, a significant number of people are switching to a Macbook or upgrading their existing Mac. During Thursday's investor call, Cook even noted that 50% of new Macbook buyers this quarter were new Mac users, meaning they were switching from another brand's laptops.

Looking at these two seemingly opposing trends side by side, a big difference emerges. Apple's Macbooks have seen larger performance jumps between generations compared to their iPhones. The latest iPhones have been so good and so expensive that upgrading is often not worth it unless you have a model that is several years old.

On the other hand, the MacBook Air M3 offers significantly better performance than the Mac M1 or even the M2 range. Apple's senior vice president and CFO Luca Maestri even said during the investor call that the increase in Mac sales was “driven by the strength of our new MacBook Air, powered by the M3 chip “.

With that in mind, declining iPhone sales alongside an increase in Mac sales makes sense. How Apple will attempt to revive iPhone sales in the coming months is still up in the air. We'll have to wait and see.

5. WWDC 2024 will be critical for Apple's third and fourth quarters

The overall theme of Apple's Q2 2024 earnings report is the critical importance of WWDC 2024. Not only is it one of the most important events of the year for Apple, but it will likely include the launch of Apple's first wave of long-awaited AI features.

The iPad “Let Loose” event a month before WWDC could help build excitement for new Apple products and operating system updates, but WWDC itself will be the real test. Apple is betting big on its new AI tools, so its success in the third and fourth quarters could depend on whether those features connect with users.

Even if you don't plan to attend WWDC or watch it live, there are a few things to look out for. The first is iOS 18. Rumors and leaks circulating over the past few months indicate that the iPhone will get a first taste of Apple's AI advancements. Siri, in particular, is due for an overhaul, so it will be exciting to see how well Apple integrates big-language AI into its virtual assistant.

iPadOS 18 is also expected to receive many of the same AI updates on the iPhone. Apple will likely unveil both operating system updates at WWDC 2024 and roll them out to users sometime in the fall.

Laptop and Mac users should also pay attention to announcements regarding MacOS 15. Apple's Mac line performed well this quarter, so an operating system update could either bolster that growth or dampen it . It's unclear to what extent Apple plans to integrate AI into macOS 15, although rumors suggest it will include improved accessibility features.