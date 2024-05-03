Erdogan estimates ending Israeli-Turkish trade will cost $9.5 billion





The Turkish president told reporters that the West “works for Israel” and indicated that Ankara could not remain “tolerant of the killing of Palestinians.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives to speak to the press after Friday noon prayers in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, May 3, 2024 (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Friday that Ankara had decided to end all its trade with “Israel”, which he estimates at $9.5 billion, saying that the Israeli occupation already benefits from Western support , particularly that of the United States. After announcing yesterday that Turkey would put an end to its trade with “Israel”, although these represent around 7 billion dollars per year, the Turkish Minister of Commerce, Omer Bolat, announced Friday, during a conference planned to reveal April trade figures, that the trading halt would continue until a later date. a permanent ceasefire and humanitarian aid are guaranteed in the Gaza Strip. Bolat stressed: “We have decided to stop exports and imports to and from Israel until a permanent ceasefire is reached (in Gaza) and humanitarian aid is allowed without interruption.” . The Minister of Commerce further stressed that the attitude of “Israel”, which he described as “intransigent”, coupled with the worsening situation in the Rafah region, south of Gaza, had pushed Ankara to take the decision to suspend its trade with Tel Aviv. Erdogan told reporters that “the entire West works for Israel. They work for Israel, especially the United States,” adding that “the poor and unhappy people of Palestine were doomed to die in the face of Israeli bombs. We remained tolerant of this, which is why we took action. The trade volume amounted to $9.5 billion. According to SputnikAccording to the analysis of Turkey's foreign trade figures, the country exported $5.4 billion to Israel and purchased $1.6 billion worth of Israeli products in 2023. Last month, the Turkish Ministry of Commerce announced the restriction of exports of certain products to “Israel”. He stressed that restrictions would continue until “Israel” implements a ceasefire and allows “a sufficient and uninterrupted flow” of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. An Israeli overreaction The Israeli occupation foreign minister responded by calling Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a “dictator,” accusing him of ignoring the interests of the Turkish people by restricting ports for Israeli imports and exports. A screenshot of the Israeli Foreign Minister on X (X). Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz posted on X: “This is how a dictator behaves, ignoring the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen and ignoring international trade agreements.” Katz said he had instructed the Foreign Ministry to work on creating trade alternatives with Turkey, focusing on local production and imports from other countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/erdogan-estimates-terminated-israeli-turkish-trade-to-cost The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos