Trump delivers pizza to New York firefighters during campaign stop after day in court





NEW YORK CITY Former President Donald Trump is expected to visit a midtown Manhattan fire department Thursday evening to honor first responders after hours in court for his unprecedented criminal trial.

The former president and presumptive 2024 Republican presidential candidate arrived with pizza at the same New York City Fire Department he visited in 2021 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on September 11 2021.

Trump spent the day in a Manhattan courtroom witnessing testimony and cross-examination on the criminal charges against him. The judge also heard arguments from prosecutors and Trump's defense team on allegations that the former president violated the silence order imposed on him.

The FDNY, which has hosted leaders of nearly every political stripe, said it appreciates everyone who supports first responders.

“We appreciate anyone who supports our members at the FDNY, regardless of political affiliation,” the department said in a statement.

Trump says criminal trial has 'reverse effect' as he campaigns at New York Bodega and vows to save city

The former president called the criminal trial and prosecution against him “election interference.” He says prosecutors are working in coordination with the Biden White House to pursue their political opponent, and that Democrats are trying to keep him confined to a courtroom and off the campaign trail.

Former President Donald Trump stops at a midtown Manhattan fire department to deliver pizza after a day in court. (Fox News)

But Trump spent Wednesday campaigning in Wisconsin and Michigan, holding events and rallies. The court does not meet on Wednesdays.

Trump said he believed the lawsuits would have a “reverse effect” on his presidential campaign, and said his supporters knew the cases were “rigged” and “unfair.”

Trump, however, is taking advantage of his confinement in New York.

Last month, Trump once visited an Upper Manhattan bodega after court.

He was greeted by a large crowd chanting “Trump, Trump, Trump,” “Four more years” and “We love Trump.” The crowd sang the national anthem.

Trump said the lawsuit required him to “campaign locally, and that's OK.”

In this courtroom sketch, former President Donald Trump's lawyer Todd Blanche shows examples of social media during a silence order hearing in Trump's criminal trial, accused of falsified business records to hide money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 in Manhattan Criminal Court in 2016. New York City Thursday. (Reuters/Jane Rosenberg)

“We're doing better now than ever, so I think it's backfiring,” Trump said at the bodega.

“We're going to go in first, you've got to stop the crime and we're going to let the police do their job. We've got to give them their authority back. They've got to be able to do their job,” Trump said. said. “And we're going to come to New York. We're making a big play for New York, and for other cities too. But this city, I love this city.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of first-degree falsifying business records.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

