Politics
Xi Jinping goes to Paris
The last time Xi Jinping visited France (2019), Emmanuel Macron gave him a 1688 copy of the Introduction to the Analects of Confucius. Xi is returning to Paris this weekend, his fourth visit, placing France alongside Kazakhstan and South Africa as Xi's favorite destinations after the United States (five visits) and Russia (nine).
The question that comes to mind is: what book should Macron give him this time?
He could start with something about Germany, notably Gold and Iron by Fritz Sterns, to remind us what a strong chancellor looks like (Bismark invented the notion of blood and iron) and of course to emphasize the connection between capital and diplomacy. This is relevant because the first dilemma for Macron is how to steer Olaf Scholz towards a tougher policy view towards China, given that the German economy remains heavily dependent on China. Macron and Scholz had dinner together (spouses included) in Paris on Thursday.
We don't know what was discussed: the installation of Mario Draghi to replace Ursula von der Leyen, and Germany paying France to expand its nuclear deterrent at EU level are two possibilities. China's position towards Ukraine, the deepening of its alliance with Russia and the dumping of Chinese electric vehicles are topics that have certainly been discussed. The mystery lies in Scholz's insistence on continuing his visit to the Baltics on Monday (6th May) when he could have accompanied von der Leyen and Macron to greet Xi. It could be that Germany simply wants to keep its special relationship with China to itself.
Macron might think that at least having von der Leyen there will make the case to Xi that visiting Hungary and Serbia, two bad actors, along with France, is very bad diplomacy from China. This shows that either China is very far from a cultivated form of soft power, or that it is now so committed to its relations with Russia that it cares less about what Europe thinks of it.
At the same time, China has lost Italy as a member of the Belt and Road Group, and most Baltic and Eastern European states view it with deep suspicion. Macron should pull out a copy of Lawrence Durrell's The White Eagles over Serbia to argue that any influence operations outside Serbia will be contested.
If he feels imperial (often), Macron could offer Xi a copy of Diplomacy is not a gala dinner – memoirs of an ambassador by Claude Martin, whose 946 pages recall the greatness of French diplomacy, the humble origins of China and Of course, the path traveled has stimulated the demand for French handbags. It must be said that, as caricatured as it may be, handbags do not appear in the top 10 French exports to China.
In this regard, the bulk of Xi's visit will likely focus on how Europe will reduce risks, but not decouple its trade relations with China. At this point I suspect that from a sensitive technology perspective much of the de-risking has taken place and EU-China trade relations are at an all-time low (I expect little warmth at the diplomatic level). The two regions will consider themselves a hedge for now if Donald Trump is re-elected in November and reignites a series of trade disputes. Europe does not view China as a close or natural ally, but it might also be helpful to preserve civil relations with it, lest U.S. policy take a bad turn.
To return to the question I mentioned at the top of the note, perhaps the book should be about economics, particularly asset price bubbles and speculation, an original 1841 version of Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds by Charles MacKay. An even better idea might be some of the original pamphlets (I know where to find them) relating to the plan of John Law, the Scotsman who blew up the French economy in 1720. It's a story of financial engineering that few countries have surpassed. , with the possible exception of China.
