Congress hits back at PM Modi, calls him 'desperate and nervous'





New Delhi: The Congress on Friday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of being desperate and nervous after Modi, in a veiled dig at Sonia Gandhi, said he anticipated a Congress leader quitting the Lok Sabha to enter Parliament via Rajya Sabha the party's imminent defeat. Modi on Friday asserted that the Congress's result in the Lok Sabha polls would be a “historic low” as the grand old party will find it difficult to cross even the “half-century” mark in the elections. The Prime Minister also mocked Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli seat and said the Congress leader did so after “smelling defeat” in Wayanad, in Kerala, where he is a sitting MP. “A desperate and nervous Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again attacked Shrimati Sonia Gandhi for becoming a member of the Rajya Sabha,” AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X. “He seems to have forgotten that Atal Behari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Vijayaraje Scindia, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley were all members of the Rajya Sabha. “More recently, his own party president JP Nadda, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, is also a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat. And of course, Swayambhu Chankaya was also a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha. say about them,” Ramesh asked. Modi said on Friday: “There is no need to resort to opinion polls or exit polls as I had spoken about their (Congress) defeat long ago in Parliament. When their senior leader left his Lok Sabha seat and entered Parliament through Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, it was obvious that they smelled defeat,” he said, apparently angry with Sonia Gandhi. “Now the 'shehzada' of Congress, who went to Wayanad after losing the Amethi seat, is also contesting from Rae Bareli. He knows he will lose Wayanad this time,” Modi said. He said Rahul Gandhi should not be afraid and “keep running away”. “I had said earlier that the 'prince', after the Wayanad polls, would seek another seat for fear of being defeated in that constituency. Now he had to flee Amethi and choose Rae Bareli. They are going around and ask people not to be afraid. I would tell them the same thing: don't be afraid and don't run away,” the Prime Minister said. Addressing back-to-back rallies in Bardhaman-Durgapur, Krishnanagar and Bolpur Lok Sabha constituencies, the Prime Minister said if the Congress was voted to power, it would “snatch away” quotas for Scheduled Castes, Dalits and OBCs and would give them away. to his “jihadist vote bank” to continue the party’s “policy of appeasement”. Modi slammed opposition bloc INDIA and the Congress for “supporting” “vote for jihad” comments made by a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate, an ally of the grand old party in Uttar Pradesh. Published May 3, 2024, 5:00 p.m. EAST

