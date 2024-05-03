Hope Hicks testifies in Donald Trump criminal trial | Donald Trump trial





As Hope Hicks, press secretary for Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, took the witness stand at the ex-president's criminal trial in New York, she described her staff's panic when a recording came out in which he bragged about groping women, claiming it was a crisis. for his presidential candidacy.

Hicks also placed Trump squarely at the center of his campaign media strategy, telling jurors that we were just following his lead. The testimony marks a turning point for prosecutors, as she is the first Trump staffer with intimate knowledge of the Trump campaign to testify about his alleged misconduct.

Prosecutors say he tried to use bribes to bury stories that could damage his candidacy. Although his name was brought up several times during the trial, Hicks' placement of Trump in the middle of this supposed media strategy is a stunning development.

Who was overall responsible for the brand strategy? » asked prosecutor Matthew Colangelo.

I would say Mr. Trump was responsible, Hicks said. He deserves credit for the different messages the campaign focused on in terms of the program he presented.

Hicks, who reportedly enjoyed a close relationship with Trump until his anger over the Jan. 6 insurrection surfaced, was clearly uncomfortable. When Hicks took the witness stand Friday at the ex-president's New York criminal trial, he followed her with his eyes as she walked past him. Hicks, a slender figure striding across the well, had a quavering voice as she introduced herself to jurors.

My name is Hope Charlotte Hicks and my last name is spelled HICKS, she said. Unsure whether the microphone was picking up her voice, she said: I'm really nervous.

Hicks, who was interviewed several times by Robert Mueller because of her longtime closeness to Trump, also served as White House communications director.

When Hicks was asked about the Access Hollywood tape that leaked in early October 2016, in which Trump notoriously boasted that when a man is famous, he can catch [women] By pussy jurors, a transcript of the tape was shown.

When asked what her first reaction was after receiving an email from a Washington Post reporter about the tape, Hicks said she was very concerned about the content of the email and by the lack of time to respond.

She said she forwarded the email with the subject line: URGENT WashPost request to other campaign participants. This is a damaging development, Hicks said. [The] consensus among us that this was detrimental, it was a crisis.

Former major tabloid David Pecker, who prosecutors say colluded with Trump and Michael Cohen to bury stories that could harm his campaign, said Hicks was present at the trio's meeting at Trump Tower at the summer 2015.

Pecker also testified that Hicks was present during a call in which Trump became angry with one of his alleged lovers doing television interviews.

Jurors have already seen text messages between Hicks and Cohen in which she repeatedly told him to pray! that a claim that adult star Stormy Daniels had an affair with Trump would not surface.

Manhattan prosecutors say Cohen bought Daniels' silence about an alleged sexual affair with Trump for $130,000. They say he coordinated the payment of AMIs from the National Enquirer's parent company to Karen McDougal, a Playboy model who also alleged a sexual relationship with Trump.

They allege that Cohen did so to prevent damaging information from thwarting Trump's presidential candidacy.

Trump faces charges for allegedly falsifying business records, describing reimbursements to Cohen as legal fees on his company's documents. Prosecutors say Trump, Cohen and Pecker hatched their capture and kill plan during that summer 2015 meeting at Trump Tower.

