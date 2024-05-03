BORIS JOHNSON: Our desperate fight to save Donny the dying duckling – and what it teaches us about the nature of humanity…

As soon as the ducklings hatched, I knew we were in for an emotional roller coaster. Crushed among the eggs in the incubator, I could see three little balls of yellow fur. They were all ridiculously charming, but one of them was clearly a little different.

Oh my God, I thought. Dig deep. That will be difficult. What are you doing? What do you say? You have an adorable little duckling who has survived the rigors of hatching but is clearly not going to last very long. I didn't really know which line to take.

I could be phlegmatic and peasant and tell the children that the duckling was going to die. Or we could invest even more emotion into the baby duck and launch a 24-hour battle to keep the breath in his body.

We took them out of the incubator, and as they jumped into their cage, I thought about how unfair this all was. There was a striped one called Wally, who looked like some sort of mallard and exuded confidence as soon as he broke free from the shell.

Next up were two shiny little custards, probably 'calling' ducks, the very common species that comes from Holland.

We empathize with Donny, the dying duckling, because we project our story onto his, says Boris Johnson

Of these two ducklings that “called,” one was named Daffy and was immediately able to get up, drink water, and peck at food with the same enthusiasm as the mallard.

The other was Donny. You only had to look at Donny to feel a pang in your heart. He had a strange acid burn mark on his head that looked like dried albumen from the egg, but it never went away.

His eyes were a little dazed. His left winglet seemed loosely attached to his body.

He drank more slowly than the others and had difficulty getting up, as if he were drunk. I mentioned his difficulties to Jason, our neighbor, who is the resident duck whisperer.

Well, he sighed and raised his eyebrows expressively. He saw a lot of ducklings, Jason too.

He didn't say it out loud, because there were happy children in the room. But I knew exactly what he meant. Donny wasn't like the other ducks. Donny had been built according to a subtly different plan. Donny was done for; and yet we categorically refused to accept it.

Over the next few days, the house would become a sort of duck intensive care unit. The cold, impartial option was discarded, perhaps because we had already been traumatized by several cases of premature duck deaths.

Before Christmas, Jason gave us five adorable little ducks, of various exotic species. The children had accompanied them on the road and put them in the pond, and they seemed to thrive. I looked at them like that guy in The Sopranos and felt my heart lift.

Then one day the duck pond froze. I should have realized it was a disaster. The ducks could no longer use the water for safety reasons. Was it a cat? Was it a fox? I don't know, but whatever it was, the poor ducks ran away and left them at the edge of the pond, in such a terrible massacre that I had to keep the people away.

I tried to find replacement ducks, but it didn't seem like the right season. Then Jason had an idea. He was starting to find duck eggs lying around. If I could find an incubator, they could give us the eggs and we would hatch them.

So I bought an incubator from Amazon and now, to my surprise, we had these three enchanting newborns. As any new parent knows, your joy mixes with terror at the thought of something going wrong.

My wife Carrie stayed up all night with Donny, and I mean all night. She rocked him, fed him water, then sugar water and brewer's yeast, in case he was low on niacin. She stroked his slightly mutated head. She was humming little duck songs (I guess that's what happened, because I'm afraid to sleep). In the morning, she seemed to have performed a miracle. He was much more cheerful. He was much more stable on his feet, hopping and flapping his wings.

He was drinking and even seemed to dabble in food. The third day he was pretty much the same, although he wasn't really eating much and his head kept nodding like he was about to fall asleep. By the fourth day, he was clearly behind schedule.

The other two were visibly getting bigger and more vigorous, while Donny just seemed sleepy. If you made any noise, he would get up and move around and chirp a little, but somehow it was like the life force was weaker in him than in the others.

Very early the next day I came downstairs and found the other two sitting around him, huddled together as if trying to keep him warm. It was useless. Donny was gone. There was great wailing in the house.

Donny was placed in a sarcophagus (a plastic Chinese take-out tub), and it took a while before the mourners allowed me to bury him in the garden, and even then there was a some worry about whether he would feel alone.

Why do we care so much? Is there an evolutionary reason? Perhaps there is a rational explanation for our attachment to living creatures, however misshapen or eccentric they may be.

Donny clearly suffered from some form of genetic abnormalities; but unless I misremember my O level in biology, we depend on genetic abnormalities for the very existence of the human race and all the beautiful and wonderful organisms on earth.

In the very distant past, an ancestor of Donny the duckling appeared with strange webbing between his toes or a strangely long beak, and his mother thought, “Oh no, how horrible; I will never have a girlfriend who looks like that.

Little did she know that she was, unknowingly, the mother of the future of the species, because her boy would be so successful that all the girls would want to mate with him, and his genes would eventually spread throughout the planet.

Perhaps Donny carried a random genetic mutation that, if he had survived, could have contributed to the gene pool.

Perhaps that mark on his head revealed super-duck intelligence, a brain capable of escaping a cat on an icy pond. Maybe that's why we instinctively tried to protect him. Or maybe not.

I think you'll agree that it's probably simpler than that. We empathize with Donny, the dying duckling, because we project our story onto his. It matters to everyone who has seen a loved one die prematurely; it means something to any human being who has ever felt weird, or ugly, or unable to keep up; it speaks to the deepest depths of anyone who has ever felt like they're not as cool, as fast, or as confident as the rest of the kids.

That's probably why our hearts ache for a lame duck like Donny, and it's not a bad reason.

Well done to the villagers at the polling stations who refused to accept my copy of Prospect magazine as a voter card!

Boris Johnson, then Mayor of London, at the North London polling station in 2009

You remember what all the leftists said when we introduced the new voter ID laws.

They said it was a blatant attempt to discriminate against Labor voters. They said it was all a conservative conspiracy. They said it was blatant gerrymandering. They were talking complete bullshit.

There is no reason why Labor voters should have any more difficulty than Conservative voters in producing valid photo ID, and it makes a lot of sense to stamp out voter fraud. There is far too much evidence of people manipulating the system, particularly in places like Tower Hamlets. This has to stop.

Look at the misery in the United States, repeatedly plunged into crises linked to ballot stuffing, with accusations launched by both camps. We don't have that here because generally we trust our system.

I would therefore like to pay special tribute to the three villagers who, rightly, turned me away on Thursday, when I presented myself at the polling station without proving anything of my identity, with the exception of the cover of the magazine “Prospect “, on which my name and address were written. printed.

I showed it to them and they looked very doubtful. “Prospect” their faces said. “No one reads that here.” Within minutes I was back with my driver's license and voting Conservative.