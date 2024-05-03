Indonesia says Tesla struck $5 billion deal to buy nickel products





JAKARTA (Reuters) – U.S. carmaker Tesla has signed contracts worth around $5 billion to buy materials for its batteries from nickel processing companies in Indonesia, a senior minister told CNBC Indonesia. Southeast Asia's largest economy is trying to get Tesla to set up a production plant in the country, which has significant nickel reserves. President Joko Widodo met with Tesla founder Elon Musk earlier this year to drum up investment. “We are still in constant negotiations with Tesla… but they have started purchasing two excellent products from Indonesia,” Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan said in an interview broadcast Monday. He said Tesla signed a five-year contract with nickel processing companies operating in Morowali, Sulawesi island. Nickel materials will be used in Tesla's lithium batteries. Tesla did not immediately respond to an email from Reuters seeking comment. Indonesia wants to expand its electric vehicle and battery industries and has halted nickel ore exports to ensure supplies for investors. The move successfully attracted investment from Chinese steel giants and South Korean companies like LG and Hyundai. However, until now, most nickel investment has been in the production of raw metals such as nickel pig iron and ferronickel. The government is considering imposing an export tax on these metals to raise revenue while encouraging more domestic production of higher-value products, a senior official told Reuters last week. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

