



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan hinted at an easing of political tensions in Turkey following the recent electoral defeat of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and announced his intention to visit the main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP). The statement comes after his meeting with CHP leader ZGR ZEL, the first such meeting between the leaders of Turkey's two largest parties in eight years. Speaking to reporters after Friday prayers at the Iléhane Mosque in Istanbul's Skdar district, Erdoan stressed the need for a calmer political climate. “With this step, politics has entered a phase of calm. I told Mr. Zel that I would visit him at the first opportunity,” Erdoan said. Thursday's meeting at the AKP headquarters took place against the backdrop of recent local elections, which saw the CHP emerge victorious after 47 years, relegating the AKP to second place for the first time in 22 years. However, critics question the sincerity of Erdoan's reconciliation gestures. Journalist Can Kakm was skeptical of X: “Erdoan's “normalization theater” aims to escape from the grip of the MHP. [current Erdoan ally far-right Nationalist Movement Party] using “softening” as a legitimate excuse to possibly change the rules of the game, knowing he might lose. Similarly, influencer Can Grses tweeted: Authoritarian and pragmatic people engage in a softening process not because they really mean it, but because it is no longer pragmatic to be so authoritarian than before. These comments underscore deep skepticism about the potential for real political change in Turkey under the current government. No agreements were announced following the meeting between Erdoan and Zel, which also discussed issues such as economic challenges and the human rights situation in the country. In recent years, Turkey has suffered a deteriorating economy, with high inflation and unemployment as well as a poor human rights record. President Erdoan is criticized for his mismanagement of the economy, emptying state coffers and establishing a one-man regime in a country where dissent is repressed and opponents are imprisoned for criminal charges. political reasons. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

