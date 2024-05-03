Donald Trump moves much of his White House campaign to New York





NEW YORK (AP) He tours Manhattan construction sites, denounces local crime and holds court in his gilded Fifth Avenue penthouse.

After years of estrangement from his hometown, Donald Trump has returned to New York, this time as a criminal defendant. Stuck here almost every day of the week while his criminal trial on hush money charges lasts, the presumptive Queens-born GOP nominee conjured up images of his old days as a celebrity developer, TV star- reality and tabloid staple with weekly local campaign stops as he settles back into the place that made him voted against him twice and may end up condemning him.

What you need to know about Trump's silent trial:

After leaving court Thursday, Trump made another stop, heading to a fire station in midtown Manhattan with pizza boxes in hand. Trump spent about 10 minutes shaking hands, posing for photos and chatting with several dozen firefighters and other personnel before returning to Trump Tower for the night.

The felony trial limited Trump's ability to campaign across the country. But it also means Trump often spends four days a week in the nation's media capital, with access to ready-made venues for campaign events that he can use to woo voters as he tries to win back the White House.

As President Trump is forced to spend the next few weeks here in Manhattan, he should take this opportunity to visit communities around the city, said former U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Republican who challenged the governor Democrat Kathy Hochul in 2022 and lost a seat. race tighter than expected.

Zeldin declined to detail his private conversations with Trump campaign aides, but noted that his gubernatorial campaign had included stops in heavily Asian American neighborhoods like Chinatown and Flushing in Queens, Dominican communities in the South Bronx and Orthodox Jewish communities, among others.

Even though many were from longtime Democratic districts, he said, they were excited for me to show up and talk to them about issues they cared about more than blind partisan loyalty.

He noted that media coverage of Trump's stops took them well beyond local businesses or community groups.

That video that is taken ends up being widely shared across the country, he said.

Former President Donald Trump meets with firefighters at a firehouse in midtown Manhattan, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Trump stops in heavily Democratic New York City sometimes seem more like a mayoral bid than a race to win back the White House.

The Thursday stop at the fire station was filmed by a large group of reporters and cameras stationed across the street. Inside the station, Trump thanked staff for their service, FDNY spokesman Jim Long said. Trump had visited the same fire station, as well as a nearby police station, when he returned to the city in 2021 after leaving office to commemorate the anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

We appreciate everyone who supports our members at the FDNY, regardless of political affiliation, the FDNY said in a statement, noting that they have hosted leaders including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Mike Pence and each of the city's mayors over the years.

Trump's other visits have drawn large crowds. After the second day of jury selection, the former president was taken in a motorcade to a bodega in a predominantly Latino neighborhood in Harlem, where hundreds of supporters and spectators gathered behind police barricades to an overview.

The visit to the bodega, which had been the scene of a violent crime, also allowed Trump to attack the prosecutor handling the financial secrecy case. Alvin Bragg faced backlash after filing murder charges against a store cashier who stabbed a customer to death in self-defense. The charges were eventually dropped.

Former President Donald Trump talks with bodega owner Maad Ahmed, center, during a visit to his store, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Last week, Trump visited the site of an unfinished skyscraper that is not one of his to shake hands with jubilant construction workers, sign hats and hard hats and pose for photos with safety helmets and steel beams in the background.

The image recalls his roots as a developer and a time when he was a fixture in the city, frequently featured on the covers of New York's cutthroat tabloids as he talked about projects to which he put his name in big gold letters .

“We built a lot of great buildings in the city with these people,” Trump said at the stop.

Trump has also used his famous Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue to hold meetings with foreign leaders preparing for a possible second Trump term, including former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso and Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Trump, who officially became a Florida resident in 2019, had spent little time in New York after taking office in 2017. He visited there only a few times as president and officially decamped to his club Mar-a-Lago in Florida after his departure. the White House in 2021.

Former President Donald Trump reacts during a meeting with construction workers at the construction site of JPMorgan Chase's new headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

When he announced in 2019 that he was making Florida his official residence, he said in a Twitter post now city, state and local taxes every year, I have been treated very poorly by the political leaders of the city and state. He later told the New York Post that he had largely avoided the city as president to avoid traffic jams with his presidential motorcade.

That meant largely abandoning Trump Tower, where he filmed The Apprentice and later hosted the 2016 campaign launch which he entered via an escalator. After his surprise victory, reporters camped out in the building's lobby for weeks as Trump paraded a line of White House candidates through the lobby, alongside celebrities like Kanye West.

Trump had long told aides he wanted to campaign in his hometown, insisting he had a chance of winning even though New York remains overwhelmingly Democratic. In 2020, President Joe Biden beat him with 60% of the vote.

Beyond his unannounced stops at local businesses, Trump also talked about holding rallies in the South Bronx and at one of the city's most famous venues, Madison Square Garden.

We're going to have a big rally honoring the police, firefighters and everyone, honoring a lot of people, including teachers, by the way, he said after court last week. We honor teachers, because teachers have been very vilified and have very poor leadership. But we will honor the people who make New York work. Well, I will do a number of big rallies, it will be very exciting.

And he increasingly weighed in on local news events, including calling into his friend Sean Hannity's prime-time Fox News show as a police raid was underway to evict and arrest Pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University.

We're going to play an important role for New York, Trump said during his visit to the Harlem bodega last month. I love this city and it has deteriorated so much over the last three, four years, and I was going to turn New York around.

He also said there are benefits to being stuck in the city.

It makes me want to campaign locally, he said, his New York accent coming through even stronger as he added, “I think there's more press here than if I went somewhere nice.”

