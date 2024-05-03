Appointed 3 people for negotiations, not deals, says Imran Khan





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, founder of the party, made a statement regarding the negotiations with the military establishment, saying that the three names proposed by him did not relate to any agreement and clarified that he had not assigned any. retired general the task of negotiations.

Addressing the media in Adiala jail, former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would hold talks with anyone except three parties.

Deals are made when people want to leave the country, as was the case with Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, he added. However, he stressed that dialogue is always part of politics.

Imran Khan further said that they are raising a new case of Toshakhana which would be the fourth such case. Whatever arguments they want to make, they should do so once and for all, he said, adding that Zardari's fake account and Nawaz Sharif's billions in offshore accounts have been forgiven.

The PTI chairman also asked judges to expedite decisions on their cases. On the other hand, PTI Chairman Imran Khan demanded an immediate hearing of his cases in courts, stating that the Chief Justice and the judiciary were biased against the PTI.

I ask all judges hearing my cases to expedite proceedings and make decisions on these cases without undue delay.

Khan added that delaying verdicts is also an injustice. He said everyone knows that whether it is the Al-Qadir Trust case, the Avenfield case or the Encryption case, all of them are false, baseless and politically motivated.

