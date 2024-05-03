When asked whether to provide incentives for hybrid cars, this is Jokowi's response







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) opened his voice regarding offering incentives for hybrid cars. According to him, this project is currently still under discussion at the Ministry of Industry (Kemenperin) and the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs. “This is still under discussion with the Minister of Economy and the Minister of Industry, not yet,” Jokowi said during the Periklindo Electric Vehicle Show (PEVS) at JiExpo, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, Friday (3 /5/2024). Previously, Coordinating Minister for Economy Airlangga Hartarto confirmed that the government would provide tax incentives for the purchase of hybrid cars. This incentive includes 1% DTP VAT. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT “It is the same as the DTP VAT, if it is 1% now, we will exercise it later. Approximately (the same as the electric car incentive),” Airlangga said. According to Airlangga, this policy will be discussed between ministries and institutions. Currently, his team continues to examine it in more detail. Airlangga admitted that he had calculated the results of granting VAT DTP incentives on the future sales price of hybrid cars. However, he was reluctant to reveal the amount of the reduction until the study had been discussed and held at a meeting with the relevant ministries. When asked when the incentive would be available to hybrid car buyers, Airlangga said it must first be discussed with the relevant K/L. While the 1% DTP VAT is the same as for electric cars, buyers can benefit from this incentive by purchasing a hybrid car with a vehicle domestic component rate (TKDN) of at least 40%. Rated as not important Separately, presidential chief of staff Moeldoko said the hybrid incentives requested by a number of manufacturers were not significant. The reason is that currently available hybrid cars still use gasoline, which is different from battery electric cars (BEV). “Yes, actually, I don't think it's that important, because what? Because after all, it still consumes gasoline and besides, is it a burden for the driver? I don't understand neither because there must be two things, right? One has gasoline and the other has electricity But it is the consumer who will decide,” Moeldoko told IIMS 2024, last February. Therefore, he believes that the existing incentives remain as they currently are, namely targeting pure BEVs. This incentive will have a greater impact on society because there will be no use of gasoline, which was a burden for the APBN. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Luhut's subordinates confirm imports of electric cars only until 2025 (death)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20240503200236-4-535669/ditanya-soal-pemberian-insentif-mobil-hybrid-begini-jawaban-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos