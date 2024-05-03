if even the Prime Minister who introduced voter ID can forget his, do we need to rethink?

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was reportedly turned away on election day after arriving at his polling station to vote with only an envelope bearing his name and address. He was informed that under the new rules imposed by his governmenthe could not vote.

Johnson eventually returned to the polling station with the correct ID and was able to vote, but the debacle presents more than just difficult prospects for British democracy. The United Kingdom will have a general election very soon. If even a former prime minister finds it difficult to vote in a local election, is it time to rethink the rules?

Another case that occurred while Johnson was presumably seeking his driver's license was that of Adam Diver, who spent 27 years serving his country in the military. He said on Twitter that he arrived at his local polling station to be told he did not have accepted ID. His veteran's ID card was not on the list of acceptable IDs and he would not be able to exercise his democratic right to vote.

MP Johnny Mercer, a Conservative party minister whose government introduced the new voter ID law, quickly apologized to Diver. The list of acceptable IDs was released before veterans ID cards were released in January of this year, so before this election, he said. I will do everything possible to change it before the next one. Small consolation for Diver.

What are the rules for voter identification?

THE Electoral law 2022, which came into force during Johnson's term in office, introduced new requirements for citizens to show ID during UK general elections and some local elections. Prior to this, no form of identification was required in England, Wales and Scotland.

Identity documents accepted include passports and driving licenses, but also a range of other options. If citizens do not have an ID, they can apply for a free ID card. electoral authority certificateprovided you do so before the deadline (which was April 25 for these local elections).

The proposals first came from a 2016 report on electoral fraud, written by former Conservative Party President Eric Pickles. The stated aim of the new laws was to reduce the risk that people posing as others could steal their vote. But the reality is that identity theft at polling places, the problem that voter ID is supposed to solve, is very rare.

Data from the Electoral Commission shows that in 2019, a general election year, there were two convictions or warnings for someone who voted while pretending to be someone else. Research on the nature of the problems at polling stations, he notes that the most significant problem is that many voters discover on arrival that their name is not on the electoral list on polling day.

Many citizens are often already turned away because they miss the registration deadline or because they misunderstand the registration voting process. These are, one might say, more pressing problems to solve than identity theft.

It's not just about former prime ministers

It is also clear that voter ID requirements prevent many eligible citizens from voting on Election Day. My studies with Alistair Clark from Newcastle University in the 2023 local elections, revealed that 70% of poll workers turned away at least one voter because they did not have acceptable ID.

THE governments own the research showed that 9% of the public does not have up-to-date and recognizable identification. Availability of ID is lower among people with a severely limiting disability, the unemployed, and those without a degree.



Alamy/Maureen McLean



The experience of not being able to vote can be distressing, as can having to prevent someone from voting. As a poll worker described in one of our studies: Women were turned away because they got married and changed their name, and then their ID and registration name were different. The worker said he felt this was discrimination based on gender and added: I am very upset that I have turned away voters and that I have discriminated against women in particular.

Voter identification could work with minimal effect on turnout if sufficient safeguards are introduced to ensure that eligible voters can vote. As I said in proof that I gave to parliament while these laws were being developed, a compromise was possible.

Citizens without a voter card that day could, for example, be allowed to vote provisionally, by depositing their ballot in a separate box which could be included in the total later if they return later with a coin identity. This is a common practice in the United States that guarantees citizens the opportunity to vote. That said, this causes delays in counting and does not solve the problem of people without ID.

A second option would be to be flexible regarding the form of voter identification. Voter ID requirements come in many forms around the world.

Some countries are strict about having a photo, while others, like Canada, accept dozens of different forms of identity. Even the Pickles report, which the government relied heavily on, suggests utility bills could be included.

THE The UK can learn a lot from Canada, in particular by borrowing from their approach of using a guarantor. This system allows a citizen with an identity document to vouch for another who does not have one by signing an affidavit confirming their identity.

This provides a clear paper trail linked to registered voters so that any suspicion of irregularity can be investigated. It also ensures that many citizens without ID, or those who feel uncomfortable providing it, can still vote. Family, friends and neighbors can help each other participate.

About 1% of the population uses this method to ensure they can still vote. If vouching were allowed in a UK general election, it could enable around half a million people to vote.

The reasons why voters are not identified can be varied. This ranges from simply forgetting about election day to having a poor idea of ​​what is acceptable, as in the case of the former Prime Minister. Some reasons, such as people not having proper identification, reflect underlying inequalities in society.

As the general election approaches, millions of people will go to the polls. Relatively simple reforms, such as vouching, are needed to ensure everyone can vote, including Boris Johnson.