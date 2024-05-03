SEC accuses auditor BF Borgers of fraud





Rafael Henrique | Light flare | Getty Images

Trump Media's auditing firm and the auditor's owner were charged Friday with “massive fraud” by the Securities and Exchange Commission for accounting work that affected more than 1,500 SEC filings, the agency said. federal regulator.

The auditor, BF Borgers CPA, and its owner, Benjamin Borgers, have agreed to be permanently suspended from practicing accounting with the SEC, and have also agreed to pay a total of $14 million in penalties. civil proceedings, without admitting or denying the allegations, the SEC. said.

The agency, calling BF Borgers a “sham audit mill,” said the company and its owner “deliberately and systematically failed to conduct” quarterly audits and reviews embedded in more than 1,500 SEC filings from January 2021 to June 2023, in accordance with the accounting supervision of public companies. Board Standards.

The SEC said the Lakewood, Colo.-based auditor lied to clients by claiming its work complied with PCAOB standards, fabricated audit documents to make it appear the work complied with these standards and falsely asserted in audit reports included in more than 500 public reports. the company filed with the SEC that the firm's audits complied with these standards.

During the period covered by the SEC complaint, BF Borgers acted as auditor of Trump Media, which was then a private company and heading toward a planned merger with the publicly traded shell company Digital World Acquisition Corp .

Trump Media and DWAC completed this merger in late March 2024, resulting in Trump Media being publicly traded under the symbol DJT.

Three days after the company's IPO, Trump Media's board of directors approved the continuation of BF Borgers as the company's auditor for 2024.

BF Borgers offices in Lakewood, Colorado.

Google Earth

“Ben Borgers and his auditing firm, BF Borgers, were responsible for one of the largest failures by the supervisors of our financial markets,” said Gurbir Grewal, director of the Enforcement Division. of the SEC, in a press release.

“As a result of their fraudulent conduct, they not only put investors and markets at risk by forcing public companies to include non-compliant audits and reviews in more than 1,500 cases filed with the Commission, but they also undermined confidence in our markets,” Grewal said. .

BF Borgers did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

The SEC's explosive action raised questions about the accuracy of financial information contained in thousands of reports released by companies audited by Borgers, including Trump Media, whose majority shareholder is former President Donald Trump.

More Donald Trump news

These reports, filed regularly with the SEC, provide essential information that investors and analysts use to evaluate companies whose shares trade on public markets.

The SEC said reports filed by companies that have retained BF Borgers as auditors “need not be amended solely because of the Commission's entry into force of the order.”

“However, issuers should consider whether it would be necessary to amend their documents to address possible reporting deficiencies arising from BF Borgers' engagement,” the SEC said, while noting that companies that had called on Borgers must now find a new qualified accountant.

Read more about CNBC's politics coverage

As of Friday morning, the investor relations page of the Trump Media website still listed BF Borgers as the company's independent auditor.

But Trump Media spokeswoman Shannon Devine told CNBC, “Trump Media looks forward to working with new audit partners in accordance with today's SEC order.”

The stock price of Trump Media, owner of the Truth Social app, fell 9% on Friday before paring that loss to 1.7%.

Additional reporting by CNBC's Brian Schwartz.

Correction: The auditor, BF Borgers CPA, and its owner, Benjamin Borgers, agreed to pay a total of $14 million in civil penalties, without admitting or denying the allegations, the SEC said. An earlier version misstated the terms.

This is breaking news. Please check again for updates.

Don't miss these CNBC PRO exclusives

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/05/03/trump-media-auditor-charged-by-sec-with-massive-fraud-permanently-barred-from-public-company-audits.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos