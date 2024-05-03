Israeli minister files complaint with OECD against Turkish boycott





Economy Minister Nir Barkat filed a complaint with the OECD against Turkey on Friday after Ankara. announced a commercial boycott on Israel on Thursday. Trade Minister Omer Bolat said Friday that Turkey will not resume trade with Israel, worth around $7 billion a year, until a permanent ceasefire is reached. achieved in the war in Gaza and that unhindered humanitarian aid would be channeled to the Palestinians. 2 View the gallery Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (Photo: Murat Cetinmuhurdar / Reuters ) Barkat met OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann in Jerusalem and told him that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's decision would mainly harm European companies that would not be able to transport goods from Turkish factories to Israel. He urged Cormann to take punitive measures against Turkey and set limits on Erdogan, whom he called a tyrant. Foreign Minister Israel Katz criticized the boycott and said it violated international trade agreements and constituted “the behavior of a dictator.” Israeli officials have struggled to understand the repercussions of Turkey's announcement of a total boycott that would now include, in addition to already banned construction materials, minerals, machinery, energy products, rubber, plastics, health products and agricultural products. Dozens of Israeli factories would also suspend exports to Turkey, valued at $1.5 billion. 2 View the gallery OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann with Economy Minister Nir Barkat (Photo:) With Turkey being one of Israel's main trading partners, a government official said it would now be urgent to find companies and factories capable of exporting the missing products to Israel, some likely to friendlier countries. government, such as Germany, Great Britain, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Greece.

