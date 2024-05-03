Imran seeks first decisions on cases against him, Bushra Bibi





States that the CJP is not under any pressure because it becomes the B team against the PTI. Warns that nations do not resist oppression and remain slaves forever.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Chairman Imran Khan has urged judges handling his and his wife Bushra Bibis' case to decide all their cases at the earliest instead of delaying them unnecessarily because that justice delayed is justice denied.

In his message to the nation from prison, the PTI founding president said that everyone knows that all these cases, whether it is the Al-Qadir Trust case, the Iddat case or the Cypher affair, were fabricated, false and unfounded.

On CJP Qazi Faiz Isa's statement that there is no pressure on him, Imran Khan said: Pressure is only on those who refuse to do evil, while you have become the Team B against PTI.

The PTI Chairman reminded him: you have snatched the election symbol of the PTI bat, you have not provided a level playing field to the PTI, besides violating our basic human rights under the cover of the incidents of 9 may.

He noted that the PTI petition regarding May 9 was pending since May 25, 2023, the hearing of which was not fixed as of today.

Similarly, Imran Khan said that PTI's petitions filed against blatant frauds in the general elections had also not been fixed for hearing till now, besides unnecessarily delaying the issue of reserved seats for women in the PTI.

He said the decisions of the Supreme Court (SC) have once again revived the doctrine of necessity, adding that decisions were taken under duress and intimidation, which was destroying the country's judicial system.

Imran Khan recalled that the letter of the six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) proved that a law of the jungle prevailed in the country. It is high time that the judges of the highest court stand firmly with the judges of higher courts and refuse to take wrong decisions under pressure and duress.

The PTI founding president insisted that this was a historic opportunity to stand up as big nations were taking advantage of such opportunities.

Imran Khan warned that nations that did not oppose oppression would remain slaves forever.

Regarding the talks, the PTI founding president reiterated that he was always ready to start talks, but these could only take place when their stolen mandate was returned and the jailed innocent workers were released.

Imran Khan asserted that negotiations were taking place only with the adversaries and the talks should be held with those who were currently the biggest opponents of the PTI.

He said there was no example in world history of three cases in a single crime, adding that three cases had already been filed against him and his wife in the Toshakhana case.

However, Imran Khan pointed out that while nothing had been found in the cases against them, preparations were now underway to file a fourth case against them, which was a pure violation of the constitution and the law.

The PTI founder president said he had written a letter to the Telegraph in which he said that not only his life, but also that of his wife, who had been denied medical treatment for the past three months, was also in danger.

