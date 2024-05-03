Having An Andil Against Athletes' Achievements, Including Granting Big Bonuses, President Jokowi Gets The Title Of Father Of Indonesian Sports





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has been awarded the title of Father of Indonesian Sports. This status was granted by the Indonesian Olympic Committee (KOI/NOC Indonesia) during the extraordinary meeting of members and the 2023 Congress in Jakarta, Monday, March 6. Indonesian NOC President Raja Sapta Oktohari said all members agreed with the price. President Jokowi is considered to have made great contributions to the advancement of sporting achievements in the country. “The results of the opening that took place earlier were agreed and approved by the members of the Indonesian Olympic Committee through our recommendation to give the highest title of Father of Indonesian Sports to President Joko Widodo,” said Okto , the nickname of Raja Sapta Oktohari. . According to Okto, Indonesia may hold various international events under the leadership of President Jokowi. This is also one of the considerations for giving the title. As is known, under Jokowi's leadership, Indonesia hosted the 2018 XVIII Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang and the III/2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta. In addition, Okto continued, Indonesia also hosts various unique events such as the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup, FIFA U-20 World Cup, F1 Powerboat, MotoGP and others. “Then there is the World Beach Games (2023), and there is also a plan to host the Olympics,” Okto said, reported by Antara. “All of this has direct presidential support.” Another reason is that throughout the history of Indonesian sports, Okto said, only Jokowi has given big bonuses to all outstanding athletes and coaches. It also did not differentiate between the bonuses given to Olympic and Paralympic athletes. Additionally, Jokowi also often shares active moments while exercising. In fact, Jokowi also often comes directly to watch sports matches, so the title of Father of Indonesian Sports suits him very well. “Better late than not, we apologize, we just want to give the title of Mr. Indonesian Sports because of Pak Jokowi's love for Indonesian sportspeople,” he said. Before officially giving the title of Mr. Olahraga Indonesia to Jokowi, Okto said the Indonesian NOC would first communicate with the president. “If we wish, we will make the awarding of the title official,” Okto said. English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always consider Indonesian as our main language. (system supported by DigitalSiber.id)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://voi.id/kr/sports/260897 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos