PM Modi's photo removed from Covid vaccine certificates due to safety concerns with Covishield: RJD leader Misa Bharti

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and daughter of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Misa Bharti, on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo was removed from Covid-19 vaccination certificates due to the controversy underway around the Covishield vaccine.

“Now that questions are being raised about the vaccine (Covishield), its (Prime Minister Modi) photo has been removed,” Bharti told the news agency. YEARS.

She said it was a matter of investigation.

“It is an old habit of the Prime Minister to take credit for any work. Today, as dubious results of the Corona vaccine emerge, for fear of defamation, the Prime Minister's photo has been removed from the certificate of Corona vaccine,” Bharti said. YEARS.

Read also: PM Modi's photo removed from Covid vaccine certificates – here's why

Earlier this week, as AstraZeneca admitted in U.K. court papers that its COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, could cause a rare side effect known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), several Social media users had posted the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi not appearing on the vaccination certificates.

However, amid speculation, on May 1, The imprint quoted the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as saying, “This was due to the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. »

Read also: Thrombosis thrombocytopenia syndrome: symptoms of TTTS. Rare side effect of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine explained

The report also said that in 2022, under the direction of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Prime Minister's photo was removed from vaccination certificates issued in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, before the elections.

AstraZeneca, the pharmaceutical giant developed the vaccine in partnership with the University of Oxford. After controversy over rare side effects, the company reiterated its commitment to patient safety while emphasizing the vaccine's overall safety profile despite concerns.

Attacking the BJP on Thursday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said those who received the injection would vote against the party.

Read also: “My condolences go out to…”: AstraZeneca reaffirms safety of Covishield and Vaxzevria vaccines amid blood clot concerns

“Think what those who have received the vaccine will experience when they see their certificate. Now these people will also come and vote against the BJP this time because it was looking for a disaster opportunity,” PTI said the SP chief.

Meanwhile, former Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) scientist Dr Raman Gangakhedkar said that a very small number of people could be exposed to the risk of the COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield.

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Published: May 03, 2024, 06:51 PM IST

Topics that might interest you

