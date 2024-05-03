Why is Chinese President Xi Jinping making a state visit to Hautes-Pyrnes?





This is an important anniversary that the French and Chinese authorities are preparing to celebrate. on the occasion of 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Emmanuel Macron will receive his counterpart Xi Jinping for a forty-eight hour state visit, this May 6 and 7. This meeting – at the summit – will make it possible to address different subjects, such as the war in Ukraine, the Middle East, climate and economic issues. The annoying questions (Tawan, Chinese interference in Europe, human rights) should be put aside, on the other hand. When they get off the Orly plane on Sunday at 4 p.m., the Chinese president and his wife will be greeted by Prime Minister Gabriel Attal. Then head to Paris and llyse on Monday, notably for an official dinner. Tuesday, change of scenery. The French and Chinese presidential couples will travel to the Hautes-Pyrnes, more than 2,000 m above sea level. Childhood memories They have a menu why friendly exchange framework, depending on the head of state's entourage, the Col du Tourmalet, Mongie, or even the Pic du Midi if the weather permits. But why this mountainous destination? According to the Lysis, Emmanuel Macron wants to introduce his guests to Bigorre. He spent part of his childhood there with his maternal grandmother who died in 2013. It is also Mongie that the head of state and his wife Brigitte ski in the winter. By sharing his memories Xi Jinping, the President of the Republic is banking on local diplomacy. His counterpart had already practiced it in April 2023 during a tea ceremony. He had received Emmanuel Macron in Canton, the province that his father Xi Zhongxun had governed from 1978 to 1981.

