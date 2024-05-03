Pakistani judges accused military intelligence agents of coercion or blackmail





Six judges have alleged that the Pakistani military tried to influence their verdicts, with now-jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan at the center of the controversy.

Police officers stand guard outside the Islamabad High Court, in Islamabad, Pakistan, August 2023. (Anjum Naveed/AP Photo)

Months after Pakistan's controversial general elections, the results of which were allegedly manipulated at the behest of the Pakistani military to deprive supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan of a majority in Parliament, the country has plunged in a new crisis. Last month, six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) wrote an explosive letter to the Supreme Judicial Council in which they alleged that the country's military-controlled intelligence agencies, including the notorious Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), constrained the high-ranking judges. to influence their verdicts. We believe it is imperative to investigate and determine whether there is an ongoing policy by the executive branch of the state, implemented by intelligence agents, to intimidate judges, under threat of coercion or blackmail, in order to obtain judicial results in politically important cases, the letter says.

At the center of the storm is the now infamous Tyrian White affair, which seeks to disqualify Khan from public office on the grounds that he hid the existence of White, a daughter he allegedly fathered out of wedlock, in its election documents. The judges say that when the judges hearing the case questioned whether the case met the standards necessary for judgment, considerable pressure was put on the judges by ISI agents through friends and relatives of these judges.

The letter also claimed that surveillance equipment had been found in the private home of one of the judges and that a relative of another had been kidnapped and tortured. In the days following the publication of the letter, a number of senior judges, including the entire Islamabad High Court, received threatening letters containing toxic powder. Forensic analysis of the substance showed that it contained a non-lethal concentration of arsenic.

These allegations, coupled with the threatening missives, have helped keep the spotlight on Pakistan's powerful military, which many in the country accuse of altering the outcome of the February 8 general election to ensure that candidates affiliated with the political party of Imran Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) would not be able to form the new government.

The Pakistani military, which has directly ruled Pakistan for half of the country's history and spent the other half controlling its policies from the shadows, has historically relied on the courts to rubber-stamp its interference. in the political field. In the past, this meant legitimizing military takeovers, overthrowing the governments of politicians with whom the military had fallen out, and, in the most egregious case, convicting former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto of murder. and sentencing him to death in 1979. Imran Khan, who fell out with the army in 2021, previously enjoyed its support for over a decade.

Pakistan's Supreme Court, which has been looking into the issue of the judge's letter, resumed hearing the case on Tuesday, more than a week after Khan wrote a letter to the chief justice from prison Qazi Faez Isa in which he asserted that the inaction of the supreme court would plunge the country into the abyss. As what I believe to be the majority of our population faces the wrath of the state, Khan wrote, the time has come for you to prove whether your stated belief in the principles and values ​​espoused by the founding fathers of the Pakistan and your proclamation of the supremacy of the Constitution, is real or was just empty rhetoric.

Current problem

Experts have noted, however, that the military and associated intelligence agencies also interfered in the judicial process when Khan was prime minister, as well as supporting his candidacy in the run-up to the 2018 elections. As of October 2018, During Khan's tenure, Islamabad High Court judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui was removed from office for a speech in which he claimed that the judiciary was controlled by armed people and that intelligence officials had contacted the Islamabad High Court to ensure that former Prime Minister. Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam would remain imprisoned in the 2018 polls. The Supreme Court overturned the removal of Justice Siddiquis last month.

But with the electorate having demonstrated its support for Imran Khan, the army now needs a compliant judiciary to ensure the former cricketer-turned-politician remains behind bars. Last month, a Pakistani court suspended Khan's 14-year prison sentence for illegally selling state gifts, although the former prime minister remains in prison on other charges. His release, which would almost certainly be accompanied by a campaign of public agitation, would be disastrous not only for the army's top brass but also for the existing civilian administration led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The country of 241 million people has been plagued by instability since Khan's government was ousted in a vote of no confidence in April 2022. Khan, who has accused Pakistan's military high command of being colluding with the State Department to remove him from office, successfully positioned himself as the voice of democratic change. He is now counting on the judicial system to pave the way for his return to power.

Hassan Ali

Hasan Ali is a journalist who covers U.S. foreign policy and South Asian politics.

