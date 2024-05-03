Is Trump about to ruin the election (again)?





Democrats are a little panicked by Donald Trump's polling results against President Biden — the former president has led Biden in the RealClearPolitics poll test for months and is consistently ahead of Biden in battleground states.

They shouldn't panic. They should celebrate.

Considering how atrocious Biden's underlying numbers are in approval, leadership, age, and, well, just about everything else, Trump should be much further ahead. Only Trump's weaknesses keep Biden and the Democrats in the game.

Biden's miscalculations

According to polls, Biden is either in the worst situation of any first-term president since approval polls began, or almost in the worst situation.

According to the average of 538, cited by Interactive Polls, Biden has a negative average of 17 points, the lowest of any first-term president. None of the other candidates listed with a negative endorsement turned positive on Election Day — or were re-elected. The Gallup tracking is a bit friendlier, showing Biden's approval at 38 percent — better than Donald Trump and Jimmy Carter, at 34 percent, at a similar point in their respective terms.

RealClearPolitics' approval puts Biden at 14 points negative as of this writing, an average of 41.3% approval. The latest Harvard-Harris poll, which is slightly favorable to Trump, has Biden down just 44% to 53% approving of him. And the latest YouGov poll, which is slightly favorable to Biden, shows the incumbent president losing 39 percent to 58 percent.

As if those numbers weren't bad enough on their own, his numbers are even worse. The top two issues for voters in the Harris and YouGov polls are inflation and immigration. On both issues, Biden's approval is worse than his overall favorable views. YouGov has Biden at just 29 percent approval on inflation with just 20 percent approval by independents, 27 percent by 18-29 year-olds and 31 percent by Hispanic voters. Harris has Biden's approval, 6 points below his overall approval on immigration and inflation.

The desperate political spin that followed the State of the Union address did nothing to assuage public concerns about Biden's age and leadership abilities. Harris has 66 percent of voters agreeing that Biden is too old (77 percent of independents) and 55 percent doubting his mental capacity for the job (62 percent of independents).

YouGov shows that 64% think Biden is a “very” or “somewhat” weak leader, while only 36% consider him a strong leader. The distribution of independents is 71 percent weak versus 30 percent strong (figures exceed 100 due to rounding). Biden is only energized by reflexive support from Democrats. YouGov has been investigating this question since 2020 and Biden has always had weak leadership numbers, but they are as bad now as they have ever been.

Overall, it's no surprise that 59% of voters don't want Biden to run again, including 66% of independents and 62% of Hispanics. Even two of the core constituencies Democrats rely on are weak for Biden, with 65 percent of 18-29 year-olds against and only 46 percent of black voters wanting Biden to run.

The prospects for rapid improvement seem rather slim. Inflation continues to weigh on the economy, preventing a Federal Reserve rate cut that the Biden team is likely lobbying furiously for. The current unrest on campuses across the country is a disaster for Biden, because his policies really aren't policies. Berating the Israelis and hoping the problem will go away clearly doesn't work. The recent Harris Poll reveals a distinctly hawkish American population, with 78 percent wanting Hamas “removed from power” and 71 percent blaming Hamas for the current crisis, including majorities of all age groups. Coddling fake campus revolutionaries is not a good way to go.

The Democrats' trump card against Trump – his various legal actions – receives very little direct support. While YouGov and Harris polls show little support for Trump, Biden and the Democrats aren't getting a pass either. In the Harris poll, 57 percent believe Democrats are using the justice system against Trump, including 31 percent of their own co-partisans.

Trump's trials

Given Biden's poll numbers, Trump should plan for his inauguration. Instead, he averages less than 2 points ahead in the national poll. Although he leads in every battleground state, he has yet to cross the 50% mark on average. In the Great Lakes states, its average lead in each is less than 2 percent.

On the one hand, Trump remains unpopular. His net disapproval is still nearly 9 points in the RCP average, bolstered by some favorable results from Rassmussen and Harris, and down almost 11 points in the 538 average. Trump has had poor approval numbers all throughout his presidency (not as bad as Biden); just as memories of inflation persist, so does aversion to Trump.

Even though the ongoing criminal trial in New York isn't that damaging to Trump — just 32 percent of voters call the charges “very serious” — a majority in the YouGov poll still think Trump is guilty, including 51 percent of independents. Harris, who has consistently had the best numbers for Trump, has 53 percent of voters saying the various court cases make it “impossible to run for president.”

And that's what seems to be the anchor around Trump's neck: all the drama and problems surrounding him. With Trump, everything is exhausting. May his constant rage continue [Trump] Social, his comical insults in nightclubs at rallies or in the circus in general, all this harasses impressionable voters. That's why Nikki Haley's line “end the chaos” resonated, resurrecting her dead campaign (of course, she didn't know how to build on that message).

This sense of unease, which is only indirectly reflected in the polls, keeps Biden in contention in a race he already should have lost. Even so, since he has no real policy to fight inflation and refuses to act on immigration, his hesitant and leaderless administration is still likely to be headed for a loss – perhaps closer than ever. 'she shouldn't, but a loss nonetheless.

Biden's trump card is Trump himself. More than Biden's victory in 2020, Trump stifled this election with his lack of discipline and his (mis)management of COVID. There's no bad bet that Trump will ruin another election. He is already missing opportunities during his trial in New York.

Instead of focusing on the failures of the Biden administration, not only on crime and immigration, but also in containing student protests (which are unpopular), Trump spends most of his time complaining of his own victimization. He makes a few rambling references to these issues that voters care about but never strays for long from himself.

Are voters watching the spectacle of Trump, his trials, his diatribes and his victimhood, and backing off just enough to open the door for Biden? It's not really speculative for voters to think that a future Trump administration would do nothing to solve the problems plaguing their own lives and instead spend four years exacting revenge.

Ultimately, Trump should be headed for an easy victory, but his character flaws are holding him back. Faced with the weakest president since James Buchanan, is it possible for Trump to go bankrupt again?

Keith Naughton, Ph.D., is co-founder of Silent Majority Strategies, a public and regulatory affairs consulting firm. Naughton is a former political campaign consultant in Pennsylvania. Follow him on X @KNaughton711.

