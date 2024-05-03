UK local election: Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson turned away from polling station after forgetting his ID









CNN

—

Boris Johnson was turned away from vote place when trying to vote in the UK local elections after forgetting to bring photo ID, a requirement he introduced when he was prime minister. Polling station staff were forced to turn away the former prime minister as he tried to vote in south Oxfordshire on Thursday, PA media reported. Johnson later returned with the necessary identification and was able to vote. New rules requiring photo ID to vote were introduced by Johnson's Conservative government in the 2022 Electoral Act. The law was widely criticized when it was introduced. The United Kingdom Electoral Commission warned in 2023, that the law could exclude hundreds of thousands of people from the right to vote and particularly impact the unemployed or members of ethnic minorities. A report by a cross-party group of MPs, warned in March that millions of voters risk being disenfranchised in the next general election due to the country's electoral registration system. He said the voter ID requirement left individuals without the correct ID to vote and only a certain number of forms of ID were allowed. Among those turned away from polling stations Thursday was Army veteran Adam Diver, who said he was gutted at not being able to vote because his veteran's ID card was not accepted. Veterans Affairs Minister Johnny Mercer apologized to Diver. The acceptable ID legislation was passed before veterans ID cards were released in January of this year. I'll do everything I can to change it before the next one, Mercer said. Local elections were held across the country on Thursday for more than 100 councils and several mayors. With around a third of the results declared, the loss of more than 100 local council seats and a parliamentary seat in a by-election suggests that national polls in which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his party are far behind are correct. The results also mean that if a general election were held tomorrow, the opposition Labor Party would almost certainly win power.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/03/uk/uk-local-election-boris-johnson-id-intl-gbr/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos