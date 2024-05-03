Gradual transfer of electric vehicle technology alongside factory construction, Jokowi: we are ready to compete





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.TV – Electric vehicle technology transfer is being carried out in stages alongside the construction of battery factories and production of electric vehicles in the country. President Joko Widodo explained that currently the government's priority is to build electric vehicle components made by the country's children to enter production at home and abroad. For example, components for electric cars, currently produced domestically, have reached 40 percent. In the future, this figure will gradually increase, as the government attracts investors to build electric vehicle factories in the country. “Earlier I saw that the TKDN (Domestic Component Level) in electric cars was already above 40 percent, which is good, but we are still going slowly. It is just beginning, in the medium term, in the long run. Don't ask for 80 or 70 percent immediately, no “But it has started,” Jokowi said on the sidelines of the electric vehicle exhibition at JIEXpo, Kemayoran, Friday (3/5/2024). Also read: Jokowi said after attending the PEVS electric vehicle exhibition at JIExpo: Show that we are ready to compete President Jokowi added that in June 2024, more electric vehicle factories will produce in Indonesia. In his notes, Jokowi explained that currently 59 factories in Indonesia produce two-wheeled electric vehicles. In the meantime, five factories have been built for electric cars and there will be one more by the end of 2024. Then the production of trucks and buses consists of one factory each. So far, the capacity of two-wheeled electric vehicles has reached 1.6 million units per year. Of this number, 100 units are produced in the country. The volume of domestic production will definitely increase if all two-wheeled electric vehicles were produced in Indonesia. Also read: During a meeting in Melbourne, Jokowi and the Australian Prime Minister discuss electric vehicles and investment in IKN This will also coincide with the increase in human resources and technology transfer of electric vehicles. “So later, when the electric battery industry is completed, an electric car, electric motorcycle and electric bus factory will be established immediately. This is the competitiveness we want to show and are ready to compete on the world stage,” Jokowi concluded.

