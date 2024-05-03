“Xi Jinping has much more in common with Stalin than with Mao”





Ohon the eve of his accession to the post of general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) [in 2012], liberals pinned their hopes on Xi Jinping. For the first time, a member of educated youth and son of a leader repressed by Mao Zedong in 1962 accessed supreme power. In an interview with the newspaper in 2000 Zhonghua er n, the then governor of Fujian province recounted his persecutions during the Cultural Revolution: “I was expelled from the high school for the children of senior party officials and arrested by the red guards (…) who accused me all kinds of bad things. called me a gang leader because I was stubborn and because I said I didn't do anything wrong. » Sent to the countryside, he fled to Beijing, only to be sent back there. Son of a counter-revolutionary, he experienced the suffering of families from “black categories”. Her half-sister committed suicide to escape persecution. His father, a fervent supporter of China's opening to the world, would have condemned the army's intervention against the population in 1989. As a result, he enjoyed a positive image in liberal circles. In addition, one of his first actions was to abolish “re-education through labor”, called for by many progressive intellectuals. Learn more Subscribers only Xi Jinping's new economic model promises more trade conflicts for China It is easy to imagine how surprised they must have been in the months following his arrival in power! Like Joseph Stalin, Xi Jinping was promoted because he seemed harmless and lacked character. Each faction thought they could easily manipulate him and avoid a fratricidal confrontation. It was a mistake: Xi understood that he had to avoid asserting clear opinions to reach the top of the apparatus. Once appointed secretary general, however, he did not hesitate to assert his will. Was he inspired by the populist policies of Chongqing municipal chief Bo Xilai? By launching a major anti-corruption campaign (Hi) and singing the revolutionary vocation of the CCP (with the “red” Chang Hong songs), Bo had indeed been able to acquire great popularity. While liberals thought Xi would follow the policies of Wang Yang, the secretary of Guangdong who negotiated with rebellious peasants and tolerated the existence of NGOs, it is in reality Bo from whom he seems to have taken inspiration. Since then, he has gone much further than Bo: during his first term, he launched an anti-corruption campaign that allowed him to eliminate potential rivals and leaders who had discredited the CCP among the population due to their enrichment. He entrusted the management of this campaign to the party's Central Commission for Discipline Control, which has become a commission in its own right. The Cheka has no problem arresting senior leaders and locking them up without trial. You have 56.83% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

