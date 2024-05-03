Behind the scenes of the 'low-key' search for Trump's vice president





Former President Donald Trump sealed the Republican presidential nomination nearly two months ago, and for more than two weeks he has been busy with a criminal trial in New York.

But he appears in no rush to nominate as a vice presidential candidate someone who can maintain a consistent presence on the campaign trail while spending much of his time in a courtroom.

Trump's team has not yet moved beyond the early stages of selecting vice presidential nominees, seven sources familiar with the process said. Leading candidates have not received detailed questionnaires or other requests for information to help finalize a shortlist, although there are signs they are being evaluated for their fundraising prowess.

Despite a planned May 15 event with Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, Trump is not yet hearing potential picks one by one as he did in 2016 in the weeks leading up to Indiana's gubernatorial pick, Mike Pence. Many vice presidential candidates will join Trump this weekend in Palm Beach, Florida, for a fundraising retreat that could serve as a screening session.

Even so, it's going to be quiet for a while, a Trump adviser said when asked about the research.

A source familiar with the matter said that while the Trump team has not yet spoken directly with prospects about joining the ticket, the campaign has conducted an initial in-depth analysis of them.

Those that Trump or others have acknowledged are under consideration include Senators Marco Rubio of Florida, Tim Scott of South Carolina and Vance; The governors. Doug Burgum of North Dakota and Kristi Noem of South Dakota; Reps. Byron Donalds of Florida and Elise Stefanik of New York; and Ben Carson, the Trump administration's housing secretary. All except Carson are listed as special guests at this weekend retreat.

As always, Trump's unpredictability is the wild card, both in terms of the timing of an announcement and which candidates might be added or subtracted from the list.

A source close to one of the vice presidential candidates said the donor summit will be a measure of their fundraising talents, a data point that could be as informative for Trump as anything that could be raised in a traditional verification process.

This is certainly an opportunity for a group of the most dynamic leaders in our common sense movement to demonstrate the winning messages we have to end Biden's weak and dangerously dishonest presidency, said Brian Hughes, a senior adviser. of Trump. Those who financially support President Trump and the America First agenda will see that they are helping to save our nation with November's victory.

Any person who tells you who or when President Trump is selecting a vice president is a liar, Hughes added, unless they are Donald J. Trump.

A global Trump source said so-called veepstakes are a frequent topic of conversation at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, where he constantly asks guests about his options. However, another global Trump source said little movement was likely as Trump defends himself against 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments made during his 2016 campaign.

They're not able to get him to focus on anything other than his trial at the moment, this person said.

In a brief look back at the campaign trail that took him Wednesday to the Midwestern battlegrounds of Michigan and Wisconsin, Trump complained that the trial was limiting his campaign style.

I have to do two of these things a day, he said at a rally in Freeland, Michigan.

In Waukesha, Wisconsin, Trump indicated he felt no pressure to quickly nominate a vice presidential candidate to fill in for a No. 2 to speak on his behalf while he is held up in court.

I think we're getting the message across, Trump said in an interview with Milwaukee's WITI-TV.

I will choose [a running mate]but probably not too much before the convention, as I happen to be in the great state of Wisconsin, he added.

Trump stuck to that timetable later in the interview when asked specifically about Burgum, Rubio, Scott and Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic member of the House of Representatives from Hawaii, as potential choices . (All good names, he admitted.)

Usually, that's done right around the convention, which is scheduled to begin July 15 in Milwaukee, Trump said. We'll make that decision, I think, closer to Wisconsin time.

Despite the suggestion that Trump may want to act sooner, a Wisconsin timeline would give him about two months to make his choice and that would align with the timeline of previous vice presidential picks, including Trump's selection of Pence eight years ago.

Marc Short, who served as a top aide to former Vice President Mike Pence, said Trump was “looking for complementary skills, not redundant skills.” File Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Longtime attorney AB Culvahouse conducted an extensive vetting process for those considered by Trump, including Pence. Trump did not formally meet with Pence to discuss his chances as a vice presidential candidate until the first weekend of July.

He also tested his future vice presidents, including then-Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, Chris Christie, then governor of New Jersey, and Newt Gingrich, former speaker of the House of Representatives, at rallies in the weeks before his decision. Pence joined him at an event in Indianapolis.

By the way, how is your governor? GOOD? Eh? I think so, Trump said from the stage.

A few days later, he announced that Pence was his choice.

Marc Short, who had served as Pence's chief of staff on Capitol Hill, went through the selection process before becoming a senior adviser to the vice presidential campaign.

For Trump, a lot of it comes down to production value, but I think Trump was looking for complementary skills, not redundant skills, Short said of the final rally in Indianapolis the night before Trump offered Pence the post of vice president. If you were up there and made a fool of yourself, that was certainly disqualifying. But you can never steal the spotlight, so it's a fine line.

Ryan Williams, a senior campaign aide to Republican nominee Mitt Romney in 2012, recalled a similar timeline for that year's rollout. Romney announced his choice of then-Representative. Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, a few weeks before the August convention.

Williams noted several differences between this campaign and Trump's candidacy this year, including a longer primary season for Romney, who was still fighting former Sen. Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania in April. And Romney received a lot of free media coverage as the political world speculated about the candidates on his short list, including Christie and Rubio.

Part of the veepstakes is media teasing, to draw more attention to your candidacy, Williams said. Trump is different. He already gets all the attention he needs and spends most of his time in a courtroom.

Williams also suggested that Trump might conduct a less structured selection process than previous campaigns.

Most of the names he came up with already seem pretty well vetted, Williams said. Tim Scott and Marco Rubio have already run for president. I have a feeling it will come down to Trump's guts.

There are other reasons why making a choice now might not be in Trump's best interest. Many candidates are regulars on Fox News and other programs, advocating and, knowingly or not, auditioning for Trump, who is often portrayed as a powerful audience.

Just this week, Burgum, a wealthy independent software entrepreneur before becoming governor, was on Fox News urging billionaires to support Trump as the words Feeling the Burg appeared on screen. Scott appeared on Fox News to call the gag order against Trump in his hush money case disgusting. And Stefanik took to the conservative news channel to call for the expulsion of protesters on college campuses she called “anti-Semitic” who are in the U.S. on foreign student visas .

On Wednesday night, Noem and Vance took turns in prime time. For Noem, it was a bit of a clean-up act on Fox News to defend her decision to shoot and kill a family dog ​​that she described as extremely dangerous. She has been under fire since revealing the story in a soon-to-be-published book, raising questions about her chances of being chosen as Trump's running mate.

Meanwhile, on CNN, Vance was pressed on his interest in serving as Trump's vice president, given threats of deadly violence against Pence following his break with Trump and his refusal to block certification of the 2020 election results.

I am extremely skeptical that Mike Pence's life was ever in danger, Vance said.

Did a few people say bad things? Of course, he added. But should we blame Donald Trump for every bad thing that has ever been said by a participant in American democracy? I think this is an absurd standard.

Why, asked a Republican strategist close to the Trump world, would Trump risk diminishing the enthusiasm and demand of some of his most effective allies to be on television by eliminating them from the vice race now -presidency?

I think it will happen later rather than sooner, the strategist said, drawing a comparison to Trump's old reality TV show. Trump loves the drama of endless, apprentice-like auditions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-quiet-vp-search-rcna149847 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos