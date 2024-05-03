Jury hears tape of Trump and Cohen discussing Hush-Money deal





Two voices echoed in the courtroom. The first was strong, deep and creamy, the second was laid back until the money arrived. They were discussing a deal reached during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence a woman who claimed she had an extramarital affair with the Republican candidate.

The first voice on the recording belonged to Michael D. Cohen, Donald J. Trump's former personal attorney and fixer. The second was the candidate himself, Mr. Trump, who remained silent on Thursday as jurors heard his words.

The Manhattan district attorney's office used the tape, surreptitiously made by Mr. Cohen, to bring together the trial's two main characters for the first time. The recording vividly shows how Mr. Cohen reported details of a key transaction to his boss at the time.

In it, Mr. Cohen discusses a secret deal that the National Enquirer's parent company made on Mr. Trump's behalf with former Playboy model Karen McDougal, as well as the question of how to handle the financing, i.e. reimbursement. supermarket tabloid editor David Pecker.

What funding? asked Mr. Trump, suddenly snapping to attention. He then ordered Mr. Cohen to pay in cash. (Mr. Pecker, the jurors already know, was never repaid.)

The existence of the recording, made by Mr. Cohen about two months before the election, was previously known. But it demonstrated to the jury the future president's direct involvement in what prosecutors said was a plot to help him get elected.

It caps another remarkable day in the first criminal trial of an American president. As the second week of testimony progressed, the proceedings doubled as an autopsy not only of the politics of 2016, but also of the celebrity-obsessed digital media environment into which Mr. Trump entered. to notoriety.

On Thursday, prosecutors concluded their questioning of Keith Davidson, a Los Angeles lawyer who specialized in representing people with often salacious complaints against celebrities.

In 2016, Mr. Davidson represented Stormy Daniels, a porn star who had threatened to go public with a damaging story about Mr. Trump shortly before that year's election. The 34 charges against Mr. Trump, who faces a sentence of up to four years in prison, stem from this payment, made by Mr. Cohen. Prosecutors say the former president then sought to conceal repayments to his former fixer, which were made after Mr. Trump became president.

On the stand, Mr. Davidson read aloud a two-word text message he sent in 2016: Funds received.

Those innocuous words marked something momentous: It was the first time jurors had seen direct evidence of the secret payment to Ms. Daniels.

A defense lawyer, Emil Bove, in furious cross-examination, portrayed Mr. Davidson, suddenly red-faced, as a serial extortionist. He accused Mr. Davidson of undermining the Trump campaign, while Mr. Bove said he had other celebrities, including the reality TV star who goes by the name Tila Tequila and the actor Charlie Sheen.

Mr Davidson said that during this period he became familiar with extortion law. Mr. Bové asked if he had done so in order to better extract money from his targets while avoiding law enforcement.

You've done everything you can to get as close to that line as possible without crossing it, right? » declared Mr. Bové.

I did everything I could to ensure that my activities were legal, Mr. Davidson replied.

Mr. Davidson began the day by describing his unpleasant relationship with Mr. Cohen, and the former fixers made a feverish effort to keep allegations of Mr. Trump's extramarital affairs out of the public eye. Those efforts included discussions with Mr. Davidson about how Ms. Daniels should respond to an article about the January 2018 deal in The Wall Street Journal.

Ms. Daniels then said that she had not had any sexual and/or romantic relationship with the president, and on the stand, Mr. Davidson took pains to explain why that was technically true. He said the one-night stand at a Lake Tahoe hotel, which Mr. Trump denies took place, was not romantic.

A prosecutor, Joshua Steinglass, asked whether Mr. Davidson intended the statement to be cleverly misleading.

I don't understand the question, Mr. Davidson said, before adding that he would never use the term hush money for the money received. He said he preferred consideration.

According to Mr. Bove, Mr. Davidson often sought to turn the scandal into financial gain for himself and his clients. Topics of discussion Thursday included sex tapes from the likes of Tila Tequila and Hulk Hogan, the wrestler. There was talk of actress Lindsay Lohan's stints in rehab and an attempt to shake down Mr. Sheen.

Mr. Davidson repeatedly clashed with Mr. Bove, who accused him of obscuring the truth by failing to provide details.

I'm not here to play lawyer games with you, Mr. Bove said. I'm just asking for truthful answers.

You get truthful answers, sir, Mr. Davidson retorted, putting a sarcastic spin on the last word.

After Mr. Davidson left the stand, a forensic analyst who works for the district attorney's office took the stand and quickly presented the recording of Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen kibitzing about the payment to Ms. McDougal.

In another recording played while Mr. Davidson was on the stand, jurors heard Mr. Cohen say in 2017 that Mr. Trump hated the fact that we did it.

Mr. Davidson explained that Mr. Trump was referring to the payment to Ms. Daniels, giving a boost to prosecutors seeking to corroborate Trump's knowledge of and involvement in the deal.

As he did in his first appearance Tuesday, Mr. Davidson spent much of the day disparaging Mr. Cohen, describing him as aggressive, unpleasant and sometimes unhinged. He testified to Mr. Cohen's discouragement after the 2016 election, when he learned that Mr. Trump had no plans to include him in the administration.

I can't believe I'm not going to Washington, Mr. Davidson recalled telling Mr. Cohen. I thought he was going to kill himself, Mr Davidson said.

Mr. Cohen told Congress in 2019 that he had not sought a position in the administration.

This contradiction and the many unflattering comments about Mr. Cohen could help the defense. But prosecutors may also hope that their release will eliminate their harmful effect, thereby immunizing the jury from damaging information.

They introduced Mr. Cohen in stages: first, through the remarks of people who know him, then with his voice and his photo. In the coming weeks, Mr. Cohen himself is expected to testify. By then, he might be a well-known figure to jurors, one of whom said he listens to Mr. Cohens' podcast.

Mr. Trump himself has continually attacked Mr. Cohen in remarks and online posts that were discussed at two different gag hearings, one of which resulted in a $9,000 contempt of court fine and to a warning of a prison sentence if he persisted. .

On Thursday morning, Judge Juan M. Merchan heard arguments on four additional statements that prosecutors say violate the order, including remarks in the hallway outside the court, where Mr. Trump took the habit of attacking the affair and the Democrats he believes are behind it. he. The judge did not immediately rule.

Mr. Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, complained vehemently about the lawsuit, saying it took him off the campaign trail and baselessly suggesting that President Biden orchestrated the prosecution. Other targets include Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, who brought the case, and Judge Merchan.

Yet Mr. Trump's behavior in Judge Merchan's courtroom was different from that at other recent trials, where he threw tantrums and even stormed out. Mr. Trump was largely subdued, often sitting with his eyes closed as testimony took place. At times he appeared to be dozing.

In an article on Truth Social on Thursday afternoon, Mr. Trump denied falling asleep. Sometimes I just close my beautiful blue eyes, listen intently and understand EVERYTHING!!!, he wrote.

In his questioning of Mr. Davidson on Thursday, Mr. Bove, the defense lawyer, emphasized that the witness had never met or interacted with Mr. Trump.

In fact, everything you know about President Trump either comes from TV or from Michael Cohen? He asked. Mr Davidson admitted he had no personal interactions with Mr Trump.

But prosecutors say Mr. Davidson did not need to know Mr. Trump to understand the importance of the secret payment to his White House bid.

Prosecutors asked Mr. Davidson to explain a text message exchange just after Election Day in 2016 with Dylan Howard, a top editor at the National Enquirer who helped broker the deal between Mr. Cohen, M. . Davidson and Mrs. Daniels.

What have we done? » Mr. Davidson asked the editor.

Michael Gold, Kate Christobek, Michael Rothfeld, Alan Feuer, Wesley Parnell and Maggie Haberman contributed reporting.

