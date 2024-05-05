Narendra Modi's increasingly aggressive rhetoric against Indian Muslims

Loading the player

For some time now, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has used very different tones when addressing his potential voters in India, and particularly the Hindu majority to which he belongs, and when addressing an audience internationally, mainly to leaders of other countries. in front of whom he does not want to appear too radical. This difference in rhetoric, which constitutes an important part of Modi's way of governing, has become even more evident during the elections currently underway in the country, which are in fact accompanied by a continuous electoral campaign: the vote has in effect started on April 19 and will end on June 1.

Internally, Modi has never hidden his intention to transform India into a Hindu country, where notably the Muslim minority, which constitutes 14 percent of the Indian population and numbers around 200 million people, has few rights and is discrimination victim. Just days ago, at a rally in the western state of Rajasthan, Modi He attacked the main opposition party, the centre-left Congress Party, made false statements about Hindu-Muslim relations: it claimed that if the Congress Party won the elections, it would confiscate Hindu property and would give them to Muslims.

Furthermore, Modi has also been talking for some time about certain very widespread conspiracy theories in India, such as that of “ethnic substitution” (Muslims have more children because they want to replace Hindus) and that of internal traitors (the Indian Muslims are infiltrators who do not want to replace the Hindus). belong to the nation). On another occasion, Modi returned to this theme, addressing Hindu women, mothers and sisters, and warning them that the Congress Party would confiscate their jewelry and give it to Muslims.

Congress politicians, apart from denying Modi's allegations, said the prime minister had made hate speeches aimed at radicalizing his Hindu electorate. Indeed, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP, Modi's party) is waging a very intense and aggressive electoral campaign, in which it is trying to present itself as the sole party of the Hindu majority, which constitutes around 80 percent of the population.

In the current elections, Modi is in the lead and, barring any major surprises, victory is virtually assured. But as he himself declared in February, his main electoral objective is to expand the current majority in Parliament: from the current 303 seats (out of 543 in total, therefore already an absolute majority) to 370, a number considered symbolic because the article of the Constitution that Modi repealed to withdraw autonomy from the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir in 2019.

Three hundred and seventy would give Modi the ability to amend the Indian Constitution without needing to seek help from other parties; Furthermore, having an even more overwhelming majority than the current one would contribute to his personal prestige and consolidate the BJP's domination of the country: this is also why the Prime Minister's rhetoric has become more aggressive.

As mentioned, at the same time, Modi's speeches change depending on the audience he is addressing, becoming more or less aggressive or reassuring. This rhetorical mixture has been noted, for example, byEconomistwho has these last days analysis all episodes of Mann Ki Baat, a radio show that Modi has hosted in person once a month since 2014, when he became prime minister.

Mann Ki Baat more or less means thoughts from the heart, and a show in which Modi wants to give a reassuring and fatherly image, with folk tales, uplifting anecdotes and a unified narrative. In some episodes, Modi celebrates India's religious diversity: in 2018, for example, he said that we should remember the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad and his message. It is our responsibility to follow the path of equality and fraternity that he taught us in his life.

This ambiguity has often allowed Modi to present himself as a reliable ally in many international contexts where India, one of the largest and most important countries in the world, is constantly courted by Western governments. Recently, for example, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defended Modi accusations of discrimination that had been brought against him during a parliamentary session. Last year, US President Joe Biden also welcomed Modi with full honors, ignore accusations of human rights violations.