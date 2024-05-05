Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Paris with EU trade and Ukraine among burning issues on the table

The European Union has stepped up its de-risking approach to address overeconomic dependence on China and what it calls Beijing's growing geopolitical assertiveness as relations with the West deteriorate. deteriorate.

This campaign includes investigations targeting China's clean energy industry, where it has become a global leader involving products such as electric vehicles, solar panels and wind turbines, with Beijing accused of flooding the European market with cheaper products and heavily subsidized.

Macron, known for his pro-European approach, is a major supporter of the bloc's tougher economic measures against China. He is also seen as a supporter of the EU's anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles, prompting Beijing to retaliate by launching a similar investigation into French brandy.

In an interview with French newspaper La Tribune published on Saturday, Macron said he would pressure Xi on economic reciprocity.

In Europe, we are not unanimous on the subject because certain players still see China essentially as a market of opportunities. I call for an aggiornamento because China is now overcapacity in many areas and exports massively to Europe, Macron said, using the Italian word for “update”.

Macron added that China's role was crucial on international issues where Europe needed its engagement, whether it was climate change or security issues regarding Ukraine, North Korea or the 'Iran. Conflicts in the Middle East are also expected to be discussed during the meeting with Xi.

I am not suggesting that we move away from China, Macron told La Tribune. However, I think we need to better protect our national security, our sovereignty, reduce risks in part of our supply chains and be much more realistic in defending our interests.

During his visit to China last year, Macron was accompanied by a large delegation of businessmen and won a number of important agreements in the fields of nuclear energy, aviation and agriculture, although he failed to persuade Xi to act jointly towards Russia.

02:36 French and European leaders are urging China to bring Russia to its senses and stop the invasion of Ukraine. French and European leaders are urging China to bring Russia to its senses and stop the invasion of Ukraine.

During Xi's visit, France will seek to further boost its agricultural exports to China and will also reiterate its call for Beijing to use its influence over Moscow, notably in negotiating a possible truce during the Olympics of Paris which will begin at the end of July, according to Macron and his officials.

China has yet to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and is criticized by the West for siding with Moscow due to its close ties. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit China soon after Xi returns from Europe.

China insists it has a neutral stance in the war and is using its own methods to bring peace to Ukraine, including efforts to hold direct talks between the two sides at the world summit to peace which will be held next month in Switzerland.

On Tuesday, Macron is expected to take Xi to the Pyrenees mountains on the Spanish border, a place the French president credits as his grandmother's birthplace and where he spent his childhood vacations.

According to French media, the personal gesture echoes Xi's decision to hold a tea ceremony for Macron at his father's former residence in southern China.

In an opinion piece published on official channel CGTN on Sunday, Chinese envoy to France Lu Shaye said relations with France were at the forefront of China's relations with Western countries. It is hoped that France's independent policy toward China will open up more cooperation while resolving mutual differences as the two countries celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations, Lu wrote.

China has long called for the EU to remain strategically independent from U.S. politics, as more members of the 27-nation bloc follow Washington in imposing economic and technological restrictions on China.

09:45 How are France's ambitions as a world leader reflected in Sino-American relations? How are France's ambitions as a world leader reflected in Sino-American relations?

Many see Xi's trip as an attempt by China to regain Europe's trust, while driving a wedge between the United States and its allies as cracks begin to appear over the United States' commitment to security matters in Ukraine.

Xi then stops at Russia-friendly Serbia and Hungary, both of which have strained relations with the United States.

Xi's trip to Serbia coincides with the 25th anniversary of the NATO bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade.

It also aims to strengthen partnerships with the two central European countries under the Belt and Road Initiative, the financing and infrastructure strategy criticized by the West as China's flagship project. to reshape the world order.