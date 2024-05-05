Muslim Community Understands Congress, INDIA Bloc Using Them As Pawns, Says PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections on May 5, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI

On May 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Muslims now understand that the Congress and INDIA bloc are using them as pawns, saying the community is distancing itself from them after seeing the development made by the BJP. Addressing a rally in support of BJP candidate Rekha Verma in Dhaurahra, Mr Modi said the poor and those belonging to SC, ST and OBC communities had also come to the BJP. “Muslim brothers and sisters note that (PM Housing Scheme) houses have been given to all the needy. Be it a water connection or a gas cylinder under Ujjwala Yojana , all benefits of the government have been given to all…they (Muslims) are also given benefit of all schemes without discrimination,” Mr. Modi said. “The Muslim community also realizes that the Congress and the INDI alliance have made them pawns,” he said, adding that “that is why the Muslim community is also distancing itself from these entrepreneurs of politics of vote banks. Today, to save the Muslim vote bank, these people (the opposition) are playing a new game and openly working towards appeasement. The Prime Minister said the opposition manifesto reflects the thinking of the Muslim League. He pointed out that BR Ambedkar and even Jawaharlal Nehru had clearly stated that there would be no reservation on the basis of religion, and said that the Congress and the INDIA bloc were “categorical on granting reservation on the basis of religion.” basis of religion. “They don't realize that they are trying to break the country once again on the basis of religion,” the prime minister said. He went on to say that in Karnataka, Muslims were “made OBC” overnight and given reservation on the OBC quota. “They (Congress) now want to do in the whole country what they did in Karnataka. They want to steal the reservation of SC/ST and OBC on the basis of religion,” he claimed . “The politics of appeasement has become obligatory for the existence of the 'shehzade' of SP and Congress,” he said in an apparent attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav . At the rally, the Prime Minister was accompanied by sitting MP from Dhaurahra Rekha Verma, Lakhimpur MP Ajay Mishra Teni, state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudary and party candidate from Sitapur Rajesh Verma. In Dhaurahra, the BJP fielded incumbent Rekha Verma. She is pitted against SP's Anand Bhadauriya and BSP's Shyam Kishore Awasthi. Polling in Dhaurahra is scheduled for May 13 as part of the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

