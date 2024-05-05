Imran reaffirms his desire for talks





RAWALPINDI:

Former Prime Minister and incarcerated PTI Founder Chairman Imran Khan has once again signaled his willingness to sit at the table with all stakeholders except the PML-N, PPP and MQM-P .

The PTI founder made it clear that the formation of a three-member committee within his party was to facilitate discussions and not to strike deals.

In an informal chat with journalists at Adiala Prison on Saturday, Imran said negotiations are usually conducted with adversaries rather than allies.

He said those seeking to avoid legal consequences or flee the country are often those eager to make deals. »

“We have been declaring for 18 months that we are open to negotiations because negotiation is an integral part of politics. We are ready to dialogue with everyone, with the exception of the three parties mentioned, for which a dedicated committee has been created” , Imran said.

Clarifying his position, Imran reiterated that the committee is only authorized to negotiate and will not be involved in brokering any secret deals. He said he had no desire to ask for his release.

Facing looming legal challenges, the PTI founder mentioned the potential initiation of another Toshakhana-related case against him, expressing his unwavering resolve despite the mounting pressure.

Last week, reports emerged of Imran's consent for his party to engage in discussions with the establishment and his political rivals. However, the party founder stressed respect for established protocols and the need to establish clear terms of reference (TOR) before entering into negotiations.

Confirming the readiness for dialogue, PTI chief Shibli Faraz outlined the party's preconditions for negotiations, emphasizing the importance of an enabling environment for constructive dialogue.

During a Senate session the day before, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui invited the PTI for talks on behalf of his party leadership. On the same day, PTI chief Shehryar Afridi expressed his intention to hold talks with the military establishment. Afridi, speaking to a private television channel, said talks with the army chief and DG ISI would be held soon. Afridi clarified that the PTI's objective is not to seek a National Reconciliation Order (NRO) for itself but rather to negotiate for the “betterment” of Pakistan's future. He also mentioned Imran's long-standing desire to engage with the establishment from day one, lamenting the lack of response so far.

