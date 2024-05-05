Police policy: how to restore ethical standards in government

A recent Institute for Government event discussed how to restore the British public's trust in politicians, long tenuous, further undermined by Boris Johnson's chaotic tenure as president. Prime Minister. Matt Ross reports

Trust in the system is broken and our aim will be to rebuild it, said Nick Thomas-Symonds, a Labor MP covering the Cabinet Office file, including the hot topic of ethical standards in the British government, who made the 'object of a round table last week within the think tank Institute for Government (IfG).

Recent years have seen an avalanche of fury over poor behavior by ministers and parliamentarians, with each new scandal once again undermining public confidence in its elected representatives. These came to a head under Boris Johnson, whose repeated failures to meet appropriate standards ultimately led to his downfall. While a series of politicians have publicly fallen from grace, the issue remains firmly in the public eye.

After the very brief tenure of Johnson's successor, Liz Truss who, as Thomas-Symonds pointed out, said she was not going to appoint an independent adviser. [on ministerial interests] at all, because she has always acted with integrity and there was no need for her successor Rishi Sunak to take office, thereby underlining her commitment to honest, professional and accountable government at all levels.”

He has some heavy work to do. As IfG program director Tim Durrant explains, a poll commissioned by the think tank found that two thirds of UK citizens do not believe ministers behave ethically, while just 15% believe the situation is improving. In recent years, there has been a real sense that the systems put in place to guide ethical behavior in public life are not working, he commented.

A failing system

It would be difficult to draw any other conclusion. When in 2020 the independent adviser on ministerial interests, Alex Allan, discovered that then-Home Secretary Priti Patel had bullied civil servants, Thomas-Symonds asked rhetorically: who ended up leaving her post? It was not the Minister of the Interior; he was the independent advisor. In this saga, Allan's investigation concluded that Patel engaged in behavior that can be described as bullying, a clear breach of the Ministerial Code. Number 10's response was to stand by his report until it was disclosed, at which point Johnson announced that the code had not in fact been breached. Allan quickly resigned; his successor, Lord Geidt, lasted a year before heading out.

Speaking from the floor, Dave Penman, general secretary of the Public Service Managers' Union (FDA), called for a system that does not allow prime ministers to make this political decision regarding sanctions choices for [breaches of] the Ministerial Code”. After all, he added, prime ministers often have strong incentives to ignore all the evidence presented to them.

Conservative MP Sir Jeremy Wright, a former attorney general, met Penman halfway. It is very troublesome for a prime minister to try to determine whether someone has broken the Ministerial Code, he said; this decision should be taken by an independent person. However, he argued that the sanction should be decided by the prime minister, preserving his democratic mandate to select ministers.

According to Wright, the problem is that any violation of the code should result in the minister's resignation. “That led to the unacceptable position of prime ministers trying to find ways to say that what was clearly a breach of the Ministerial Code was not a breach of the Ministerial Code, because they didn't want to lose that minister.”

So let the independent adviser determine whether the code has been broken, Wright said, while the prime minister sets the penalty. This, he argued, would end the scenarios in which prime ministers knot themselves to find a way to not find a breach. There are, he added, “many things that ministers can do wrong and for which they should be accountable and punished, but that does not necessarily mean they should lose their jobs in government.”

Shopping list for standards

The IfG supported Wright's position, with Durrant pointing out that the current Ministerial Code misses fundamental elements regarding the process of government, who can attend which Cabinet committee; how ministerial cars are used with ethics and standards. The code should be rewritten, he argued, and only the most serious violations should require the minister's resignation.

Additionally, Durrant and Wright said, the independent adviser should have the power to launch his own investigations without needing the Prime Minister's permission and Thomas-Symonds gave them his full support. It's a really important principle, he said. Independent capacity is required to launch investigations.

Beyond these reforms, other changes are needed, Mr Durrant said. These include greater transparency on ministerial meetings; robust and independent whistleblowing channels, allowing civil servants to raise concerns; and expanding the lobbyist register to cover in-house lobbyists as well as public affairs consultants. The Advisory Committee on Professional Appointments (ACOBA), the fairly toothless body charged with policing the boundary between government and the private sector, should be strengthened, he argued, and ministers should be required to sign an act legal commitment committing to comply with its decisions.

Thomas-Symonds, whose party is expected to win the next general election, responded that there needs to be a method of implementing ACOBA's decisions. As a former lawyer, however, he wondered whether signing an act of commitment would strengthen the influence of the organization.

Read more: UK has gone backwards on standards in public life, says ethics chief

Plan is to publish a plan

Labor will need clearer positions on these issues between now and the election when, Thomas-Symonds said, the party publishes a comprehensive plan covering everything from lobbying to MPs' second jobs; from purchases to party donations abroad.

In the meantime, he has at least identified some of the problems with the existing system. Britain's approach to monitoring ethics in government is complex and very disjointed, Thomas-Symonds said. It is difficult, whether it is the media, the ministers themselves or the public, to understand all these different organizations and their purpose. I also think it's difficult for regulators to spot common issues in ethical standards, or even identify overlaps.

One of the commitments made by the Labor Party is the creation of an ethics and integrity commission: it will not be a single large super-regulator, explained Thomas-Symonds, but an overarching body which monitors and manages the different elements of the system, thus creating a one-stop shop. look for government standards. We want to make it more transparent, more accessible, more integrated.”

Any reform should preserve the principle that people are innocent until proven guilty, Wright said, warning against the temptation to treat every accusation as true; There are already too many reasons why talented people avoid politics. “I caution against the assumption that everything has to get harder and faster in judging guilt or innocence,” he commented.

A hidden consensus

That said, Wright agrees that there are several important things we can do to improve our standards performance. A series of administrations have been completely disoriented by controversies over ministerial ethics, he said, “getting massively distracted by a complete standards fiasco on a particular case, which then hogs all your political attention.” He says a stronger system is in every prime minister's interest because it provides a way to deal with as many potential threats as possible in advance.

There's a lot we can do to improve this system, Wright concluded. And there is remarkable consensus on how to do this; now we have to get on with it and make it happen. He added that his party would not die in the ditch on the question of whether there should be an independent commission, as Labor is proposing. What matters much more is what he does and how he does it and on that there should be greater consensus, because I think it's there, beneath the surface.

The key question is will this be a priority for the next UK government? Thomas-Symonds said that last December Labor leader Keir Starmer Gave a speech which identified standards in public life as a major priority. Governments are sometimes disoriented by events, he added, but politics is ultimately about choice; And that’s the main thing, isn’t it? There are things that are imposed on you as a government that you have to deal with, but you can choose to make ethics and standards a priority and that is what Keir Starmer has done.

Labor is making all the right noises about ethical standards, but only the publication of its plan and the subsequent success of its implementation will reveal whether, on this crucial issue, its bite is as powerful as its bark.

