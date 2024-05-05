Armenians in New York organize for the liberation of Palestine

On April 18, as the toll of Palestinians killed in the Israeli genocide reached nearly 34,000, students in Colombia peacefully protesting the use of their excessively inflated tuition fees to finance the bombing of children and the devastation of civilian infrastructure, have faced mass arrests and false accusations of anti-Semitism. Days later, on April 24, Armenian Memorial Day, US President Joe Biden commemorated the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide while remaining silent on the plight of Armenian refugees struggling to rebuild their lives after being displaced from their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh. region by Azerbaijan. For his part, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of NATO ally Turkey continued to completely deny the Armenian genocide. His hypocrisy in this matter was made doubly grotesque by his ethnic cleansing of the Kurds and his bluster about cutting trade ties with Israel over Palestine while allowing Azerbaijan to export oil to Israel via Ankara. The mainstream media generally treats these conflicts between Israel and Palestine, Azerbaijan and the Armenians, Turkey and the Kurds as isolated conflicts. But the Coalition of Armenian Organized Resistance (ARMOR), a New York-based activist group, sees them as deeply interconnected. While our oppressors work together, minorities like Armenians and Palestinians are all fighting this fight separately, Sara, who asked to use a pseudonym and is one of ARMOR's founding organizers, said in an interview before a march organized in collaboration with another activist group, City Kurds. Having the power to come together will help us fight this. Together . . . we will be able to survive.

Sara and her co-organizer, Nadia, who also requested anonymity, were unhappy with their experience working with major Armenian activist organizations. In response, they decided to form their own collective to more effectively achieve their goals of fighting global injustice through local action, art and education. They want to prioritize intersectional collaboration over internal dynamics and action over stifling bureaucracy. Like many Armenians, they felt abandoned by the international community when the United Nations (UN) mysteriously failed to find evidence of Azerbaijan's well-documented ethnic cleansing of Artsakh Armenians. This failure occurred shortly after UN-Habitat accepted a $1 million donation from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for its human settlements program. This feeling of abandonment strengthened their connection to the Palestinian cause, leading them to organize their first event together, a rally of Armenians for Palestine. We know what it feels like when oil and money take over our lives, Sara explained. Thus, supporting the Palestinian cause is not just a question of nationality or political opinion. It is a commitment to standing up for what is right. But the link is also material: all these attacks committed by Azerbaijan were carried out with weapons provided by the Israeli government, such as white phosphorus, like munitions. Understanding this material context allows ARMOR to trace the oppression of Armenians and Palestinians to an international network of alliances. These alliances involve authoritarian governments, powerful oil companies and defense contractors. ARMOR believes that overcoming this systemic oppression requires oppressed minorities to form their own international alliances to better articulate their demands and link their struggles to left-wing mass politics. Israel, Turkey and Azerbaijan are all colonizers, Nadia explained during our interview. She continued: I always hoped that if people knew about the Armenian struggle, they would do something. But we see the Palestinian struggle playing out in the international news with all the street protests and yet nothing is being done. We must emphasize that these different ideologies, Zionism, Pan-Turkism and white supremacy, are actually the same. These are all nationalist ideologies and denouncing one means denouncing them all. Since no human race is better than another, if you are opposed to these actions being done to Armenians, you must be opposed to what is being done to Palestinians.

Some prominent leftists have critical the concept of intersectionality, seeing it as an overly academic and theoretical framework that obscures material analysis, reifies ascriptive identities, and hinders the building of mass movements. But ARMOR's intersectionality focuses less on how intersecting identities create unique experiences of privilege and oppression for individuals, and more on how intersecting material struggles provide opportunities for solidarity. As such, it is a powerful organizational tool. This was evident during the Palestine solidarity march on April 6, organized in collaboration with urban Kurds. Starting from the UN headquarters, the march brought together dozens of demonstrators from various diaspora activist groups, including Feminists for Jina NYCLIKE NYC, and Neturei Karta International, to rally in solidarity with the Palestinians and demand a ceasefire in Gaza. They marched from the UN headquarters to the Turkish, Azerbaijani and Israeli consulates, waving Palestinian and Armenian flags and homemade signs linking the Palestinian struggle to anti-colonial struggles across the world: Congo, Sudan, Puerto Rico, Tibet . In a speech before the march, Nadia explained how the United States, Israel, Azerbaijan and Turkey pursue their common material interests at the expense of human life: Azerbaijan under Aliyev provides the Zionist entity with nearly 40 percent of its entire oil supply while bombs are dropped on Gaza. Because in return, the Zionist entity has provided Azerbaijan with almost 70% of its military arsenal in recent years. The effect of Zionist military support, as well as, of course, that of the United States, directly made possible the recent ethnic cleansing of nearly 100,000 indigenous Armenians from Artsakh. . . . And let's not forget that the Erdogan regime in Turkey is allowing the transportation of oil from Azerbaijan to the Zionist entity while actively bombing the civilian infrastructure of Rojava in an effort to erase our Kurdish brothers and sisters. One activist, Carlos, explained how his Puerto Rican origins motivated his solidarity with Palestine: I am Puerto Rican. It is about the fight against colonialism. In Puerto Rico, we have known and fought against colonialism for over a hundred years. We were obviously against the genocide and were here to express our solidarity with the people of Palestine, and Gaza in particular. Carlos also highlighted Israel's status as the world's tenth largest arms exporter, a position vastly disproportionate to its population. He highlighted its history of sending weapons to some of Latin America's most reactionary governments, including those of Jorge Rafael Videla in Argentina, Augusto Pinochet in Chile and the Duvaliers in Haiti. He pointed out that the current gang violence disrupting Haiti is in fact enabled by a flood of Israeli weapons, wielded by militias serving Haitian oligarchs. What is happening in Gaza is happening in Armenia, in East Jerusalem, in Haiti, he concluded.