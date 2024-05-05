Donald Trump mocks Fani Willis, calling her a real beauty, saying his daughter-in-law Lara wouldn't have married his son Eric if





After Donald Trump's ex-aide Hope Hicks testified in court that he told her to deny an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, the former US president addressed a fundraiser fund at Mar-a-Lago and blasted prosecutors for threatening to send him to prison.

After the first week of his secret trial in New York, Trump returned Friday evening to his home in Florida, where some 400 lawmakers and contributors attended a luncheon.

During his ninety-minute speech, he expressed surprise at becoming the first former president to face criminal charges.

Accusing Joe Biden and other Democrats of running a “Gestapo administration,” Trump criticized Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis and special counsel Jack Smith.

On Friday, the team led by special counsel Smith acknowledged that some evidence in the case against Trump for allegedly keeping classified documents at his Florida residence might not be in the same order that FBI agents found them discovered during their search of the Mar-a-Lago resort in August. 2022.

The presumptive Republican nominee faces 88 criminal charges in four different state and federal cases, including one under Willis for allegedly interfering with the results of Georgia's 2020 election.

In March, Willis was forced to fire her special prosecutor Nathan Wade after discovering she was having a relationship with him during her prosecution of the case.

Trump says Lara 'wouldn't have joined the family' if

While insulting Smith, he jokingly called Willis a real beauty.

The Republican leader further pointed out that Lara Trump, his daughter-in-law, would never have married his son Eric if she had known he could go to prison.

“Once I was charged, I said damn, I've just been charged. I've been charged,” he said, according to the Daily Mail. “Actually, Lara, if she had known I was indicted, she probably wouldn't have joined the family.”

Addressing the gathering, he compared himself to notorious Chicago gangster AI Capone and even gave some hints about his potential vice-presidential running mate. While praising embattled House Speaker Mike Johnson, he ordered Republican critics to “leave him alone.”

Trump spoke about Rep. Elise Stefanik, who became known for questioning Ivy League university leaders about their handling of anti-Semitism on campus. Everyone said she would run for vice president. »

He then called Sen. Tim Scott one of the greatest surrogates and praised Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as incredible.

Trump didn't stop there, he went on to call North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum truly impressive and his 2016 Republican rival Little Marco Rubio a talented guy.

Pointing out that there is no shortage of volunteers to be his vice president, he said: I have 50 people calling me and begging me to cut off my right arm, sir. Please, I want to be vice president.

Trump asks attendees to donate $1 million now

Over the past two years, Trump has faced legal bills of $500 million in fines, judgments and legal fees. According to a Reuters report, Trump raised less money than Joe Biden, by more than $30 million.

In an effort to make up for lost momentum, Trump promised his audience Saturday that he would allow anyone who donates $1 million to the Republican Party to come speak.

Two donors, who quickly made payment, approached the platform, one of them telling the gathering: “Donald J. Trump is God's chosen person.”

