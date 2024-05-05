Talk of escape: trumps a possible return DC rattles





It has become the topic of the season at Washington dinners and receptions. Where would you go if this really happened?

Portugal, says a former congressman. Australia, says a former agency director. Canada, Biden administration official says. France, says a liberal columnist. Poland, says a former investigator.

They are joking. Kind of. At least in most cases. It's gallows humor with a dark twist. Much of Washington's leadership is bracing for the possibility that former President Donald J. Trump might actually return this time with retaliation as his avowed mission. The discussion is about the point where people might go into a sort of self-imposed exile.

Whether they like it or not, this buzz is a telling indicator of the somber mood prevailing these days in the nation's capital. The “what if” goes beyond the normal perspective of one side unhappy with a lost election. It speaks to the nervousness of a future president who talks about being a dictator for a day, who vows to root out enemies he has called vermin, who threatens to sue his adversaries, who suggests that a general he deems disloyal deserves DEATH, whose lawyers say he can benefit from immunity even if he orders the assassination of political rivals.

I feel like over the last couple of weeks this conversation, for whatever reason, has gained momentum, said Miles Taylor, a former Trump administration official who has become a vocal critic of the former president. People feel like it's very obvious that if a second Trump term happens, it's going to be a burnout.

All is well for Mr. Trump and his allies. According to them, it is the fear of Washington that is the key. He is the disruptor of the elite. He comes to break their corrupt one-party hold on power. If the Washington establishment is upset about the possibility of his return, that is a selling point to his base across the country, alienated from the people in power.

Of course, Washington has never been fertile territory for Trump. He won just 5% of the vote in the nation's capital in 2020, and it is hardly surprising that the ruling class is unsettled by attacks on the deep state. Even many Republicans in the capital are nervous about Mr. Trump. The District of Columbia has so far been the only place, other than Vermont, to support Nikki R. Haley over Mr. Trump in this year's Republican primaries.

But Mr. Trump's flirtation with authoritarian personalities and language has raised the specter of a Washington very different even from that of his first term, when he was sometimes reined in by establishment Republicans, military officers and career civil servants who are less likely to surround him. in a second. This time around, his rhetoric focused more than before on power and how he would increase and use it if he won again.

The rest of America may not take what he says seriously, said former Rep. Stephanie Murphy, Democrat of Florida, but I think you hear the uncomfortable chatter in Washington between Democrats and Republicans, because They understand having worked with him in the past that when he says something he really means it.

Ms. Murphy, who served on the House committee that investigated the events of January 6, 2021, did not hesitate when asked about her Plan B. Portugal, she responded promptly. She thought about it. Portugal has a lot of appeal, beautiful, charming and cheaper than elsewhere in Europe and is on many lists in Washington.

There is a whole range of levels of seriousness of people. Ms Murphy said in her case it was mostly biting humour. I think I'm being flippant because I'd like to think I wouldn't have to be a refugee for the second time in my life from political persecution, said the former lawmaker, whose family fled Vietnam when she was a child.

David Urban, a Trump ally who worked on his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, said worried Washingtonians have found themselves in a limbo because they can't ignore the bluster about the substance and suffer from derangement syndrome. Trump.

The chattering class is panicking, he says. Many people see the dark side of the moon with Trump. And there's a good team in Washington that can't wait for him to get here.

He added: They really think this will be the end of democracy as we know it, and I think that's misplaced. In fact, Mr. Urban said, a new Trump presidency would still be subject to checks and balances that would curb any extreme impulses. There are a lot of adults, a lot of serious people who will want to get into a second Trump administration.

What's more, for all the doomsday talk that's been going on in the Beltway this spring, many people have vowed to flee to the past if the candidate they opposed wins, whether it's George W. Bush for the left or Barack Obama for the right, without really following through.

Every four years, whenever a Republican seems likely to win, Democrats revive the “I will leave America” rhetoric. Yet none of them ever do so, said Douglas Heye, a Republican strategist. This may be more of an attention grabbing tactic.

But many in Washington speculate about their travel plans and do not seek publicity. Indeed, many of those who have discussed it in recent days have done so only with assurances that their names would not be used, for fear of becoming more of a target.

The range and seniority of people talking about it is striking. They include current and former White House officials, cabinet secretaries, members of Congress, agency directors, intelligence and law enforcement officials, military officers, political strategists and journalists . The subject came up several times during the many evenings in Washington surrounding the recent White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

A person at the top of Mr. Trump's enemies list said planning a getaway was a regular topic of discussion among people targeted over the years on the former president's social media accounts. Another favorite Trump target said this issue comes up again and again, particularly among spouses of people considered at risk. A European ambassador said Washington figures joke about the need for asylum at least twice a week.

It's certainly been a topic of conversation, said Steven A. Cook, a Middle East specialist at the Council on Foreign Relations. Mr. Cook has no personal reason to fear retaliation from Mr. Trump, but fears the emergence of a more autocratic form of government like the one he has seen in countries like Egypt and Pakistan.

His possible refuge? Abu Dhabi, he said, recognizing the irony that a small Jewish child from Long Island could feel safer in the United Arab Emirates than in his homeland.

Maybe because we're in Washington and it's a bubble, maybe we're overdoing it, Cook said. But it's not as hard to imagine as it used to be. Until relatively recently, I shared the view that the United States was sprinkled with fairy dust and that it couldn't happen here. But too much has happened and maybe it's possible.

With Mr. Cook, leaving is just a conversation for now. But others go further. They researched their family history to see if they could qualify for a passport from, say, Ireland, Poland or Germany. They have updated their passports and are looking for properties to buy in Europe. Some have hired lawyers to explore their options.

David A. Andelman, 79, a longtime journalist who already lives part time in France, wrote on CNN's website last week that he and his wife could move there full time if Mr. Trump wins. and had noted a growing feeling that we are hardly alone. The day his column went online, he says, his real estate broker in France received 45 calls from Americans wanting to do the same.

A lawyer who clashed with Mr. Trump is among those who have researched his European roots in case he needs to establish residency. The conversation, he said, moved from knowing banter to cautious contingency planning. It would be foolish to ignore this risk, he said.

A former government official who angered Mr. Trump said it was not a trivial or purely humorous conversation. Although this person expressed optimism that American institutions would prevent major injustices, anyone targeted by Mr. Trump could still be made unhappy by investigations, grand juries, attorney fees and killer publicity. his career.

Brian Katulis, a researcher at the Middle East Institute who has worked at the National Security Council, the State Department and the Pentagon, said a friend from the Obama administration recently visited London and looked at real estate possibilities and schools.

My opinion is a little less hair on fire, he declared, expressing his confidence in the resilience of the country. I'm going to ride on that ship if it breaks down, throwing buckets overboard. I don't think it's leaking. But if it starts to go in that direction, my attitude is not to jump ship. We don't have better places to go.

