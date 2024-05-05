After the local election rout, will the panicked Tory herd now flock to Rishi Sunak? | Andrew Rawnsley

The municipal elections demonstrated that there is a way to win for a conservative. This is to show that you have nothing to do with the conservatives.

Among the metropolitan town halls up for grabs, only one was awarded to the conservatives. Ben Houchen's re-election in Tees Valley is being used as a human shield by Rishi Sunak to repel any attempt to remove him from Downing Street. He is counting on this one glimmer of joy for his party to convince him that a disastrous defeat in the general election is not inevitable and to blunt the daggers of those in his own party who want him gone.

Yet Downing Street cannot credibly view this rare victory as a vote of confidence in Mr Sunak and his government when the Mayor of Tees has put a million miles between himself and Number 10. He ran , not as a conservative, but as Ben. His campaign materials treated the Prime Minister like a non-person and he even forgot to wear a blue rosette during his count. One of the lessons of his victory is that your best hope for success as a conservative is to pretend you're not. Another moral is that it helps to have a strong personal brand. Which doesn't flatter Mr Sunak either, as it draws attention to his absence.

Much will depend on how sultry Conservative MPs feel when they return to Parliament

The Conservatives who want to remove him from number 10 have always felt that this week would be their best opportunity to try to defenestrate him. Their slogan could be: “Do or die”. At the time of Boris Johnson's forced expulsion from Downing Street, he made a sad reference to herd instincts. The hope among the conspirators is that the panicked beasts of the Tory Serengeti will trample Mr Sunak.

Opposing them are the Prime Minister's residual allies and apologists who have tried to calm the flock with the argument that an attempted coup would be sheer folly, whether it fails or succeeds. Their slogan could be: Act and die even more horribly. It's not that they disagree that the Tories' prospects look dire. What they fear is that an attempt to impeach Mr Sunak will make their party look even more absurd than it already does. We would be pissing off the public, says a cabinet member. They would say: What jokers. We have absolutely had enough. Another change of leader would mean four prime ministers, including three installed in number 10 without any reference to voters, since the last election. There are banana republics with more stable governments. These elections had long been marked in the calendars of both camps as the crucial point which would determine Mr Sunak's fate. If he can quell Tory MPs' agitation for his impeachment in the coming days, he will likely remain in Number 10 to lead his party into the general election. If discontent with him increases to the point of triggering a vote of confidence, his chances of survival become considerably slimmer.

Immediately after Friday's results, some insurgents appeared to be giving up, and loyalist ministers began declaring that the prime minister was safe in his job, at least until voters got their hands on him. But that was before Saturday brought the deflating Tory result in London and the stunning Tory result in the West Midlands. Much will depend on how sultry Tory MPs feel when they return to Parliament after a bank holiday weekend where they delivered almost universally atrocious results for the Tories.

The anti-Sunakites are not wrong when they say that their party resembles a group sleepwalking towards the abyss. Taken in rounds, these elections confirm the message from opinion polls that the Conservatives are locked in the ejection seat and Labor is marching towards government. A mass cull of Tory councilors cost them half of the thousand or so seats they were defending, one of their worst, if not worst, results in local elections in 40 years. Blackpool South was the fifth recent by-election where the huge swing to Labor exceeded 20 points. It is a measure of the desperation of the Conservatives that they are demanding a consolation prize for having climbed into second place by beating the Reformists by 117 votes.

The Conservatives' hopes of a narrow victory against London were revealed to be a fantasy when the results came in on Saturday afternoon. Sadiq Khan is back as mayor for a third term with an increased majority. The hardest blow to the Conservatives since Saturday's count was Andy Street, who they hoped to hold on to as mayor of the West Midlands, was defeated in an area full of unstable parliamentary seats. He had fought not as a conservative, but as Andy. His campaign materials were in a non-conservative green and purple livery. In his case, the trick of distancing was not enough to spare him from the national unpopularity of his party.

The Prime Minister's fundamental vulnerability is that he got this job by promising his party that he could turn things around, and instead took it to even lower levels. The Conservatives are now regular surveys during a vote share worse than what they endured when John Major was heading to his doom, worse than Boris Johnson after Partygate and worse still than Liz Truss in the aftermath of the mini-budget maxi-disaster. Nothing the Conservative leader tried worked. Presenting himself as the candidate of change, as he did at the last party conference, was too absurd to last more than a week. Projecting himself as the man responsible for fixing the screaming mess he inherited has always raised the question: Which party created this screaming mess in the first place? He asked to be judged on economic growth (which is anemic), NHS waiting lists (which are huge) and the stopping of boats (which are still arriving). Every time he tries to attract the attention of the electorate, they cover their ears. Since last fall, social contributions were reduced by a third, the largest reduction in this tax in history, without any positive impact on the popularity of the Conservative party. So, the conservatives who want him excluded from number 10 are not wrong to say that Sunakism, whatever it may be, does not work.

There is no shortage of right-wing red meat at Mr Sunak's house, [but] even right-wing voters don't find it appetizing

One of the handicaps of the conspirators is that they are no less embroiled in years of failure and conflict than any other member of the Conservative Party. Another is to persuade his colleagues that their plan would not leave conservatives in an even deeper hole than the one in which they are already stuck. The main conspirators come from small far-right groups called NewCons, PopCons and UtterCons. (I may have made one up). Their so-called bailout plan is a 100-day blitz aimed at pushing conservatives even further to the right. Which sounds a lot like what Mr Sunak is already doing. As he approached these premises, he declared that flights would take off for Rwanda by July and began arresting rejected asylum seekers, he made belligerent noises about his departure from the European Court of Rights of man and he denounced what he called the culture of sick notes. . There is no shortage of right-wing red meat from Mr Sunak. The problem for conservatives is that even right-wing voters don't find it appetizing while centrist voters are repelled.

One reason his allies nevertheless believe he has a chance of surviving is that the insurgents never had a coherent plan for what would happen in the aftermath of a coup. No miracle worker is ready to step in with a magic formula to save the Conservative Party. Given the conservatives' known propensity to descend into vicious factionalism, it seems delusional to believe that they could somehow achieve a smooth transfer of power to a new leader. Even if they could, it would invite a tsunami of derision for such contemptuous voter machination. This would be the second time in a row that the Conservatives have elected a leader without any mandate, or even chosen by the members of his party, let alone the country as a whole.

As the smoke clears, we find Rishi Sunak still standing, but amid the smoking rubble of another devastating judgment against the Tories. Even if he survives the maneuvers of those in his party who want to get rid of him, the verdict he will not be able to escape for much longer is that of the country. Pretending not to be conservative will not be an option in the general election.

Andrew Rawnsley is the Observer's chief political commentator