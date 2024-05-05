Marjorie Taylor Greene is not acting in the best interests of President Trump





Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) criticized Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Sunday for continuing to push for a vote to oust Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) from office, saying that she was “not acting in the best interests of President Trump.”

“I don’t want to predict what she will or won’t do. She works virtually alone, with one or two other people who have expressed support for what she does. She’s not bossing anyone around,” Good, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, said in an interview on NewsNation’s “The Hill Sunday.”

“She is not acting in the best interests of President Trump. I don't think it's a good decision six months before the election. She always thought of herself first and foremost. And she has, you know, a personal animosity toward anyone that she deems responsible for the former president not being in office, with the exception of the former president, and she feels resentment toward those in the Freedom Caucus who removed her from the Freedom Caucus.

Good reiterated his criticism of Johnson, saying he did not support his actions as House speaker, but that he did not think now was the time to fight for House speaker .

“I think we should have a speaker competition in November. I don't think President Johnson can win. I do not support the work he has done over the last six months, but we must do what it takes to re-elect President Trump, to expand the majority in the House and win back the Senate,” Good added. .

Greene has long criticized Good, who supported the ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and initially supported Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against Trump in this year's GOP presidential primary. Good has since supported Trump.

Greene filed her motion to resign a month ago in protest over the President's handling of aid to Ukraine, government spending and the reauthorization of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. Republicans fear the moment when it will force a vote on the resolution. The Georgia Republican announced Wednesday that she would make the decision to run it this week.

Only two House Republicans have publicly supported her efforts, and she no longer finds support among Senate conservatives, many of whom believe Johnson is the right person to lead the conference and that a change in leadership today would be a political fault.

Good sowed doubt about whether Greene would actually move forward this week with the motion to oust Johnson.

“I have no idea what she can or cannot do,” he said, adding “I doubt” she will move forward with the motion “because I think she heard, like the rest of us, in our districts, that the time the battle of the speakers will take place in November after the elections.

“Let’s focus on expanding the majority in the House, winning back the Senate and re-electing President Trump,” he said.

The Hill reached out to Greene for a response.

