Chinese President Xi Jinping launches charm offensive in Europe amid growing uncertainty over future US support for allies

Chinese President Xi Jinping launched tripartite partnershiptrip to EuropeSunday, with the continent divided over how to deal with Beijing's growing power and the rivalry between the United States and China.

European car manufacturers are losing groundsubsidized Chinese electric vehicles. Diplomats are worriedsuspected Chinese spiesin European capitals. And the continuation of defense trade between China and Russia worries all those in Europe who supportUkraine ravaged by warand fears that the Russian army will stop there.

But Europe and China maintain close economic ties. EU-China trade is estimated at 2.3 billion euros per day and Xi appears determined to rebuild and deepen his relations with European leaders after a prolonged absence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Xi kicked off in France on Sunday, whose president wants Europe to have moreeconomic and strategic independenceother world powers. The Chinese president then visits Serbia and Hungary, both considered friendly to China and close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and beneficiaries of significant Chinese investment.

Xi's trip will be closely watched in Washington for signs of waning European support for his key foreign policy goals. At the same time, uncertainty is growing in Europe about future US support for transatlantic allies.

Xi was greeted at Paris Orly airport by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and demonstrations by groups demanding that France pressure China to respect the rights of Tibetan and Uyghur minorities. Activists for a free Tibet attempted to unfurl a banner Saturday under the Arc de Triomphe in Paris and demonstrated in the French capital around the time Xi's plane landed.

After his arrival, Xi said he hoped the visit would bring strategic convergence between China and France and that the further development of their relations would contribute to stability and positive energy in a turbulent world, according to a text provided to journalists at the airport.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron will offer the Chinese leader the official honors of a full state visit. They will also meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is expected to join Macron in pushing for fairer trade policies and for China to use its influence with Russia to push it to end the war in Ukraine.

The EU launched an investigation into Chinese subsidies last fall and could impose tariffs on electric vehicles exported from China.

China claims neutrality in the Ukraine conflict but has refused to call Russia's attack on its neighbor an invasion and has been accused of boosting Russia's capacity to produce weapons.