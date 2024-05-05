Gather the ministers, these are Jokowi's instructions for handling refugees from the eruption of Mount Ruang





Jakarta – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has given a number of instructions regarding the management of refugees due to the eruption of Mount Ruang in North Sulawesi (Sulut) that occurred some time ago. Copied site setkab.go.id, Sunday (5/5), Jokowi's first directive was to accelerate the relocation of victims of the Mount Ruang eruption disaster. He stressed that, based on the existing territorial planning, refugees are not allowed to return to their place of origin. “Relocation is necessary for residential areas that need to be accelerated as well as land issues, including housing and labor related issues,” Jokowi said while chairing a limited meeting on handling refugees from the eruption of the Mount Ruang, Friday (05/03/2024). at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. Baca juga : Erupsi Gunung Ruang Picu Potensi Tsunami, Ratusan Warga Dievakuasi Second, Jokowi asked officials to ensure that the resettlement location was suitable and appropriate. Concretely, the Head of State ordered the Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Planning (ATR)/Head of the National Land Agency (BPN), Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, to carry out checks on the ground. Make sure the destination location is correctclear and clean“Minister ATR will have a good look at the ground,” he stressed. Baca juga : Status Gunung Ruang Naik ke Level IV, Bandara Sam Ratulangi Ditutup Sementara Third, the President asked relevant officials to immediately create a program related to financing, assistance and budgetary calculations necessary for the resettlement. “And above all, identify several damaged buildings and affected infrastructure, whether schools, hospitals or bridges, and calculate the necessary budget,” he stressed. For information, Mount Ruang in Siau Tagulandang Biaro (Sitaro) regency has been experiencing an eruption since April 16. This eruption resulted in the displacement of approximately 9,000 people and the evacuation of approximately 12,000 residents.

