Facing Xi Jinping, is Macron making the same mistake as with Putin? The Express

Invited last year by Xi Jinping to have Canton tea in the residence where the Chinese president's father lived when he was governor of Guangdong province, Emmanuel Macron also wanted to invite his counterpart in a personal setting. After formal exchanges at the Elysee Palace on Monday May 6, the two leaders will continue their discussions the next day in the Hautes-Pyrnes, for a lunch at the Col du Tourmalet, a legendary stage of the Tour de France, near a village where the well-known maternal grandmother came from. -liked by the French president.

By creating a more intimate atmosphere, the latter hopes to convey messages more easily to the leader of the second largest economic power in the world. But the challenge promises to be as exhausting as the ascent of Tourmalet. Determined to address the issue of the war in Ukraine, his absolute international priority, Emmanuel Macron once again wishes to encourage his counterpart to put pressure on Vladimir Putin to put an end to the conflict.

This was already his ambition in April 2023, during his last trip to Beijing: the French president then insisted that China could “play a major role” in “finding a path to peace” in Ukraine. A pious view: Xi Jinping had just returned from a visit to Moscow, where he had staged his proximity to the aggressor of Ukraine. “Right now, there are changes like no one has seen in a hundred years, and it is we who are leading them together,” he declared as he left a dinner with his host on Red Square. Difficult to make it clearer. This time again, the Franco-Chinese meeting will only be a parenthesis. After his visit to Paris, Xi Jinping will visit Serbia and Hungary, two countries known for their pro-Russian positions. Then, after his European trip, the most authoritarian Chinese leader since Mao Ts-tung will welcome the head of the Kremlin in Beijing this month.

China has clearly chosen its side

Emmanuel Macron seems to be reproducing the same error as with Vladimir Putin in the past, by relying excessively on his ability to influence an autocrat thanks to his personal power of conviction. Even if we cannot blame the French president for putting on the table the differences of views between Paris and Beijing, is it not illusory to expect from these discussions at altitude any change on the part of Xi Jinping? Because if China claims to have a “neutral” position in this conflict, in reality it has clearly chosen its side. “It is naive to think that Beijing wants to put pressure on Moscow, it is not in its interests,” says Chen Daoyin, former professor at Shanghai University of Political Science and Law. In Xi Jinping’s eyes, the war in Ukraine will weaken the forces Western countries and will tilt the strategic balance in favor of the “East”, which will promote the rise of China on the international scene. In short, sums up this independent political analyst, China's No. 1 “wants Putin to win the war in Ukraine.” And a defeat for his “friend” would be a catastrophe.

Obsessed by its rivalry with America, China considers that it needs its Russian neighbor, with nuclear weapons and a permanent member of the UN Security Council, to shake up the international order dominated by America and its Western allies since the end of the Second World War, and protect its regime. “China and Russia have fundamentally the same strategic objectives and the same vision of the world: Beijing considers like Moscow that the war in Ukraine was provoked by the West due in particular to the expansion of NATO to weaken Russia,” underlines Zhao Tong , researcher at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. And added: “The common fear of confrontation with the United States and its Western allies is the main driving force behind strengthening its cooperation with Russia.”

Paris underestimates the link between Beijing and Moscow

Emmanuel Macron intends to convince Xi Jinping that the war in Ukraine constitutes an existential threat for Europe and that it will not abandon its support for kyiv. Russia can only emerge weakened from a long conflict, so it would be in Beijing's interest to make its partner listen to reason. “In reality, Xi Jinping has calculated his interests very well, and if he has to help anyone, it will not be the European Union or the members of NATO,” comments Marc Julienne, director of the Asia center at Ifri. More than two years after the start of the conflict, it is becoming increasingly clear that China has no intention of sacrificing its partnership with Russia.” A partnership in his eyes much more important than its diplomatic relations with France, whose two countries are celebrating the 60th anniversary this year.

“Paris tends to underestimate the extent of the relationship between China and Russia,” adds Alice Ekman, analyst responsible for Asia and China at the European Union Institute for Security Studies. The war in Ukraine was a test: Beijing did not give up Moscow, on the contrary, cooperation continues to strengthen, even if it costs in terms of image with the European Union and sanctions.”

Begun after the fall of the Soviet Union, their cooperation accelerated after Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, until the proclamation of their “unlimited friendship” during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, a few weeks before Russian troops do not invade Ukraine. Far from distancing itself from its belligerent neighbor, Beijing, which has never condemned the Russian invasion, provides it with valuable diplomatic and economic support, preventing it from becoming a pariah on the international scene and de facto fueling its war effort.

Exports to Russia of dual-use components

“Russia would have difficulty continuing its assault on Ukraine without the support of China,” Antony Blinken, the head of American diplomacy, recently scathed after a trip to China. In fact, bilateral trade between the two countries jumped 26% last year, reaching $240 billion. China has notably considerably increased its imports of hydrocarbons, taking advantage of falling prices, thereby replenishing the Kremlin's coffers. It has also accelerated its exports to its neighbor, allowing the Russian population to benefit from low-cost everyday consumer goods. But ties are also being consolidated on the technological and military levels; the two countries regularly carry out joint maneuvers.

Certainly, China does not seem to have delivered lethal weapons to its neighbor, which would expose it to sanctions and unite Western countries against it. But it is accused by the United States of supplying more and more “dual-use” components, both civil and military, such as machine tools, microelectronics, technologies for manufacturing drones and nitrocellulose entering in the composition of gunpowder. For its part, the EU is also raising its voice: at the start of the year it sanctioned four Chinese companies on the grounds that they indirectly supported the war of aggression against Ukraine, by exporting electronic components intended for the Russian military-industrial complex.

How far will Beijing support Moscow? A Russian rout is unthinkable for the communist giant: it would endanger Putin's regime, with the risk of a chaotic situation on the Chinese border or the rise of a pro-Western leader. According to several specialists, the Chinese president has an interest in seeing the hostilities continue, despite their negative economic repercussions. This conflict, like that of Gaza, indeed mobilizes the attention of the United States and its allies, therefore less focused on the Middle Kingdom. “China does not seem to want to act to put a rapid end to the conflict in Ukraine: it hopes for a erosion of Western support, and a Russia that would emerge stronger from the war. Beijing will continue to support Russia economically, diplomatically and technologically, considering that victory will be decided over time,” says Alice Ekman.

“Long period of simultaneous confrontation”

There is no point, in these conditions, banking on possible dissensions between the two Asian giants, fueled by Moscow's growing dependence on Beijing, warns Alexander Gabuev, one of the world's best experts on relations between the two countries, in an article published last month. last in review Foreign Affairs. “On the contrary, the West must prepare for a long period of simultaneous confrontation with two immense powers equipped with nuclear weapons,” predicts the researcher.

In this context, what purpose does this visit serve for Xi Jinping? “China perceives us as a Western power; and therefore, among countries which are not priority or trusted partners. We are especially useful occasionally to, hopes Beijing, maintain differences within the European Union or with the United States,” notes sinologist Alice Ekman. China in fact interprets the French president's speech on Europe's “strategic autonomy” as a desire to distance itself from its main rival, America.

Faced with this situation, Emmanuel Macron invited Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, this Monday to give the discussions with Xi Jinping a European dimension, as he did during his trip to China last year. The French president also coordinated with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a dinner in Paris on Thursday evening.

But the European clan remains divided against Beijing. “If the EU acted collectively, it could put pressure on China, but the two main countries, Germany and France, each have their own national interests in mind and are unable to form a united front,” observes Chinese political scientist Chen Daoyin. Olaf Scholz, whose automobile industry is very dependent on the Chinese market, showed himself during his recent visit to Beijing to be reluctant to adopt too firm a tone, probably for fear of suffering reprisals.

Divergences on strategy towards China are not limited to the Franco-German couple. And Beijing understood this well. “By visiting Hungary and Serbia, the Chinese leader seeks to exploit growing internal divisions within Europe and strengthen the influence of European countries that do not entirely share Western values. His visit to Serbia, for the 25th anniversary of the bombing of “the Chinese embassy in Belgrade by NATO also testifies to its firm desire to counter American influence and to accentuate divisions within the Western camp”, points out Chinese researcher Zhao Tong.

Emmanuel Macron has even fewer levers as Europe is in contradictory injunction with China. The communist giant certainly needs to drain its excess production capacity in Europe, at a time when its growth is stalling and the American market is closing more and more. But it will be difficult to obtain its help on Ukraine while imposing sanctions or launching an investigation into state subsidies granted to Chinese electric vehicles exported to the EU.

What can the French head of state get? A tangible result would be to convince China to participate in the “peace summit” organized by Switzerland in mid-June, intended to find a solution to the war in Ukraine. For the moment, China refuses to participate if the Russians are not present