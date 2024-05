Olympic dreams dashed when Israeli authorities ban Turkey wrestling team

Increasingly frosty relations between Turkey and Israel have ended the Israeli wrestling team's dream of competing in the Paris Olympics this summer. Israel's security agency has informed athletes that they are not allowed to travel to Istanbul for an Olympic qualifying event from May 9-13, which represents the last opportunity for hopefuls to qualify for the games in the French capital. The five Israeli athletes who were scheduled to participate in the competition received the news on Friday. “I'm disappointed, but I knew this would be the decision,” said wrestler Ilana Kartish, who represented Israel at the 2016 Rio Olympics. “I hope that the Israeli association and the Olympic committee will ask the world association to consider us and give us a free ticket to the games; the athletes should not be harmed by the situation,” she said. added. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has taken an extreme anti-Israel stance since the October 7 Hamas-led massacre and subsequent war in Gaza, openly supporting the terrorist group. Israel's National Security Council issued a travel warning last month for Turkey, Morocco, Jordan and Egypt, destinations that should be avoided at this time. » Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Erdogan last week of acting like a dictator by blocking the country's ports to Israeli imports and exports as part of a trade war. This is how a dictator behaves, ignoring the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen and ignoring international trade agreements, Katz tweeted. Israel's foreign minister said he had tasked his office with devising alternative trade routes bypassing Turkey while focusing on boosting local production and imports from other international partners. Also last week, Erdogan, whose ruling Justice and Development Party was defeated in local elections on March 31, denounced the response to pro-Palestinian and pro-Hamas protests currently taking place on US college campuses under the pretext to be against the conduct of Jerusalem during the local elections. the war against Hamas. Erdogan claimed that conscientious students and scholars, including anti-Zionist Jews, faced violence, cruelty, suffering and even torture at the hands of authorities for opposing Israeli actions. He claimed that some were fired and lynched for supporting the Palestinians. The limits of Western democracy are drawn by Israel's interests, the Turkish leader added, accusing Western countries of labeling any criticism of Israel as anti-democratic and anti-Semitic. Katz harshly criticized Ankara in late April for inviting Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' political bureau, to stay in the country.

