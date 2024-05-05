Carrie Johnson Delighted With Adorable Photo of Her Red-Haired Grandson, Frank





Carrie Johnson is clearly loving life as a mom, and she shared a sweet glimpse into her family life with her many Instagram followers on Sunday, following a fun celebration. In her Stories, she posted the cutest photo of her youngest son, ten-month-old Frank, and his mop of red hair was on full display. The 36-year-old uploaded the adorable image of the toddler enjoying what appeared to be pain au chocolat from a local bakery. WATCH: Carrie Johnson Reveals Son Wilf's Incredible Birthday Present Holding the pastry close to his face, the little boy held his sweet treat in one hand, and his multi-colored pear-shaped onesie was covered in crumbs. “He's a fan,” his mother captioned the photo, which she shared just days after the family threw a big party in honor of her eldest son Wilf's birthday. ©Instagram Little Frank enjoys his treat Carrie and Boris Johnson's young family The couple married in 2021 in an intimate Catholic ceremony at Westminster Cathedral attended by only around 30 guests. As well as Frank, they now share daughter Romy, two, and eldest son Wilf.who is four years old. Frank celebrated his birthday on Monday, enjoying a sweet family celebration with his mother, siblings and father Boris, who appeared in a rare photo for the occasion. ©Instagram Carrie and her brood enjoy a visit to Port Lympne Safari Park In the snapshot, the former Prime Minister could be seen looking into his son's eyes, while Wilf looked back at his father, as the pair were joined by a giant dinosaur in disguise. © Getty The couple married in 2021 Wilf's Special Celebration Taking to Instagram, Carrie called the day “total chaos,” before adding, “But we loved it.” In a lengthy caption, the mother of three thanked party suppliers for making her eldest son's party magical, beginning: “Today we made our dreams come true with a monster truck and dinosaur party to celebrate Wilf's 4th birthday.” Carrie then followed up with the very apt parental sentiment: “I now have to lie down for a very long time.” ©Instagram Wilf had a fun party Carrie's meeting with the Queen Days later, however, the former media adviser wowed in a red dress as she attended a special event at Buckingham Palace. Hosted by Queen Camilla, the reception relaunched the Wash Bag project, first launched by the Queen when she was Duchess of Cornwall. The initiative provides a toiletry bag containing toiletries, donated by Boots and distributed by In Kind Direct, to people affected by rape and sexual abuse. © Getty Carrie attends reception at Buckingham Palace Strictly Star Zara McDermott was also at the event, as were former Prime Minister Tony Blair's wife Cherie Blair, presenter Emma Barnett and current Health Secretary Victoria Atkins. Speaking to Carrie, Camilla appeared to say: “So good to see you again, haven't seen you in a long time. Not since you packed up this house.” To bursts of laughter, Boris's wife replied: “I know. Chaos, chaos.” © Getty The mother of three chatted with the Queen Carrie commented to the assembled press after meeting the royal: “I'm a huge supporter of the Queen. I really am. “She was incredible. These events are much bigger than you might think. They're not just photo ops. They bring together people who can make change.” Subscribe to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage By entering your details, you agree to HELLO! Magazine user Data protection policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .

