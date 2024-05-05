Sharad Pawar: Modi broke his word and snatched Maha projects for Guj: Sharad Pawar | Nashik News





NASHIK/KOLHAPUR: head of the PCN (SCP) Sharad Pawar On Saturday, people were losing interest in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, because he failed to lead by example. Pawar also alleged that Modi stole expensive investment projects from Maharashtra and handed them over to Gujarat.

Speaking to reporters in Jalgaon, Pawar said people had seen Modi criticizing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh over his policies before 2014. However, once Modi became the Prime Minister, he started implementing the same policies and programs, said Sharad Pawar.

People started comparing Modi's 10-year tenure with that of Manmohan Singh. While Manmohan Singh worked in silence, Prime Minister Modi did not. We won't be able to say what he (Modi) has delivered so far, but most of the time he has engaged in criticism of others. It is now becoming clear to people that what Modi is talking about is false, Pawar said.

Asked about Modi's criticism and how he (Pawar) was unable to manage his family and hence how could he manage the state, Pawar said that the condition of PM Modis family was bad. I do not make any personal comments against any politician because that would be unethical. If Modi is unethical in politics, I will not stoop to making unethical statements against anyone, Pawar said.

Asked about PM Modi saying he would be the first to contact Uddhav Thackery in case of emergency, Pawar said, “He could have said that, but we pray that Uddhav Thackery is not confronted to such a problem in life.

Asked how many seats the MVA would win in the elections, Pawar said he has not had time to evaluate anything except the 10 seats he is focusing on. Once the elections for these seats are over, I will have time to evaluate the others. What I can safely say is that the Congress could win 10 seats (compared to 1 seat won in 2019), while the NCP (SCP) could win seven to 10 (compared to the five seats that the undivided NCP won last time), Pawar said.

He said the number of Modis' election rallies in Maharashtra had increased as he was nervous about Mahayutis' performance. The Prime Minister is coming to Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Nandurbar in this region. Looking at the number of Prime Minister's rallies in Maharashtra, it shows that the Prime Minister is finding elections difficult, Pawar said.

In Akluj, Sharad Pawar, while campaigning for his party candidate Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil, said that he (Modi) was arriving (in Maharashtra) every week. Officials do not have time to listen to people's concerns due to their busy schedule for Modis' visits. He comes by plane, by helicopter… but I ask him to travel by car. This will at least help repair the roads. Through his frequent visits to Maharashtra, he discovers places he has never visited in 10 years.

He added: I was Minister of Defense. We decided to decentralize investment in projects and hence set up defense factories in various parts of India. He (Modi) took away the project which was almost ready to start in Talegaon and Raigad factories, for Gujarat. We now know that as soon as Modi's eyes land on a project, it is immediately transferred to Gujarat.

Pawar said that once Modi told him that he wanted to see agricultural development in Baramati. Modi had then praised Pawar. In six months the elections took place and during the campaign he accused me of doing nothing for the state and agriculture. How can you change your mind in six months? We thought prime ministers weren't lying, he said.

Pawar said Modis guarantees are to end democracy and people's rights. Pawar added that the Ujani dam has played a key role in the welfare of farmers of Solapur and Satara. Every time I pass along the dam, I stop and take some water. The water became dirty and smelly. The dam helped improve the condition of the people. However, water from the same dam is now causing diseases, Pawar said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/nashik/modi-failed-to-walk-the-talk-snatched-maha-projects-for-guj-sharad-pawar/articleshow/109849196.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos