Politics
Jokowi ratifies Law Number 3 of 2024 regarding villages, Sultan hopes villages will become more independent
MONITOR, Jakarta – Indonesian Regional Representative Council (DPD) Deputy Chairman Sultan B Najamudin welcomed the ratification of Law Number 3 of 2024 concerning Villages by President Joko Widodo. The Sultan, through his official statement on Friday (03/05), hopes that villages across Indonesia will become more advanced and independent through this strong and empowering policy.
“We should be grateful that the government has shown support and provided institutional strengthening, especially extraordinary financial incentives to village governments. “Of course, we hope that village governments will be more innovative and more productive in harnessing the potential of each village,” said the former deputy governor of Bengkulu.
According to him, the government has fulfilled all the wishes of the village government with the aim of accelerating the process of achieving justice and community welfare. It's not just about providing personal incentives to village governments. “We found many additional incentives provided by the government in the Village Act. “Both incentives in terms of periodization time and financial incentives for the village government,” he continued.
Therefore, Sultan said, with these many extraordinary rewards and incentives, the village government should be more progressive in the development of its village. So that this can have an impact on the prosperity and independence of the village's finances. “We therefore propose that the amount of incentive allocations be adapted to the performance and financial conditions of the village. “The expenditures and salaries of the village government must be limited in the village's draft budget and expenditures,” he said. concluded.
– Advertisement –
We know that President Joko Widodo or Jokowi has just adopted Law Number 3 of 2024 regarding villages. In the new Village Law, village heads and other village officials will receive retirement benefits or pensions. Retirement benefits are regulated by Article 26(3) of the Village Law. The regulations stipulate that pension money is one of the rights of the village head and other village officials.
– Advertisement –
|
Sources
2/ https://monitor.co.id/2024/05/05/jokowi-sahkan-undang-undang-nomor-3-tahun-2024-tentang-desa-sultan-harap-desa-semakin-mandiri/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump trades courtroom for RNC retreat in Florida
- Jokowi ratifies Law Number 3 of 2024 regarding villages, Sultan hopes villages will become more independent
- 'The Fall Guy' Gives Hollywood a Muted Kickoff to Summer with $28.5 Million Opening – WAVY.com
- No. 10 Women's Golf Preview: NCAA Bermuda Run Regional
- Bernie Sanders: “This could be Biden's Vietnam”
- Titanic's Lord of the Rings Actor Bernard Hill Dies at 79 WSOC TV
- Tesla Optiumus Remote Control Video Disclaimer
- Sharad Pawar: Modi broke his word and snatched Maha projects for Guj: Sharad Pawar | Nashik News
- Carrie Johnson Delighted With Adorable Photo of Her Red-Haired Grandson, Frank
- 'The Fall Guy' Kicks Off Hollywood's Muted Summer With $28.5 Million Opening
- Greek TV commentator fired for comment about Korean athlete
- South African luxury fashion brand Viviers celebrated its 5th anniversary at SA Fashion Week and launched its latest collection, IN OUR ELEMENT(AL)