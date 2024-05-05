Jokowi ratifies Law Number 3 of 2024 regarding villages, Sultan hopes villages will become more independent

MONITOR, Jakarta – Indonesian Regional Representative Council (DPD) Deputy Chairman Sultan B Najamudin welcomed the ratification of Law Number 3 of 2024 concerning Villages by President Joko Widodo. The Sultan, through his official statement on Friday (03/05), hopes that villages across Indonesia will become more advanced and independent through this strong and empowering policy.

“We should be grateful that the government has shown support and provided institutional strengthening, especially extraordinary financial incentives to village governments. “Of course, we hope that village governments will be more innovative and more productive in harnessing the potential of each village,” said the former deputy governor of Bengkulu.

According to him, the government has fulfilled all the wishes of the village government with the aim of accelerating the process of achieving justice and community welfare. It's not just about providing personal incentives to village governments. “We found many additional incentives provided by the government in the Village Act. “Both incentives in terms of periodization time and financial incentives for the village government,” he continued.

Therefore, Sultan said, with these many extraordinary rewards and incentives, the village government should be more progressive in the development of its village. So that this can have an impact on the prosperity and independence of the village's finances. “We therefore propose that the amount of incentive allocations be adapted to the performance and financial conditions of the village. “The expenditures and salaries of the village government must be limited in the village's draft budget and expenditures,” he said. concluded.

We know that President Joko Widodo or Jokowi has just adopted Law Number 3 of 2024 regarding villages. In the new Village Law, village heads and other village officials will receive retirement benefits or pensions. Retirement benefits are regulated by Article 26(3) of the Village Law. The regulations stipulate that pension money is one of the rights of the village head and other village officials.

