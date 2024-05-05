Politics
'Prayed for Indians 140 Cr': PM Modi at Ram temple in Mega Ayodhya returns after 'Pran Pratishtha'
Last update:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers before Lord Ram at the Ram Temple, Ayodhya (Image: PTI)
Prime Minister Modi's election campaign continues with events in Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. He headlines events in Etawah, Dhaurahra and Ayodhya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodhya before holding a mega roadshow in the holy city. The Prime Minister's first visit to Ayodhya since the consecration of the shrine on January 22 took place two days before the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
In a televised ceremony, Modi was seen prostrating himself before the Ram Lalla idol in the newly constructed temple. After paying homage to Lord Ram, PM Modi visited X and wrote: At Ayodhya, I prayed to Prabhu Shri Ram for the welfare of my 140 crore fellow Indians.
During the Prime Minister's visit, the entrance gates of the temple were decorated with flowers. Replicas of a bow and arrow made from flowers have also been seen at various places. According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Ram Lalla sitting in the temple wore a light pink outfit on Sunday.
Prime Minister Modi later went on a roadshow, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Amit Shah, seeking support for the sitting BJP MP from Faizabad, Lallu Singh and district candidates neighbors.
People from different walks of life lined the road as Modis' motorcade passed by.
Voting in Faizabad Lok Sabha seat, under which Ayodhya district falls, will be held in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 20.
Earlier on Sunday, the Prime Minister latched onto a slip of the tongue by Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Yadav, saying that Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother was now calling for the BJP to win.
Modi was addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, the home district of SP founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav. At a recent election meeting in Jaswant Nagar in the presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav had committed a blunder by asking people to guarantee that on May 7, the BJP would win by a huge margin.
Recalling Mulayam Singh Yadav's statement on it, Modi said: The Parliament session was underway. It was the last session of Parliament before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when Mulayam Singh ji stood up to deliver a speech and said you are going to win again. It became a kind of blessing. Now Netaji is no more with us, but see the coincidence, his own brother is making an appeal to make the BJP win. The words in his heart came onto his tongue, he said.
(With contributions from the agency)
