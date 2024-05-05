Stephen King's Comment on Donald Trump's Killing of a Dog Goes Viral





Stephen King said former President Donald Trump would probably become more popular if he killed a dog.

The horror author and outspoken Trump critic made the remark in a post on X, formerly Twitter, as South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem saw her political prospects plummet amid widespread backlash following to his writings about shooting his 14-month-old dog.

Attacking Trump supporters' unwavering loyalty to the man who was fighting four criminal cases while seeking to regain the White House, King suggested the former president would not see a loss of support for the murder of a pet.

If Trump “killed a dog, his approval rating would probably increase,” King wrote in his post Saturday, which has since garnered more than half a million views and more than 1,000 likes.

A Trump spokesperson was contacted for comment by email.

King's comment echoes a boast Trump himself made during his 2016 presidential campaign about the loyalty of his supporters. “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot someone and not lose any voters,” he said.

Stephen King, June 3, 2013, in New York. King said in a viral social media post that if Donald Trump “killed a dog, his approval rating would probably increase.” Stephen King, June 3, 2013, in New York. King said in a viral social media post that if Donald Trump “killed a dog, his approval rating would probably increase.” Jim Spellman/WireImage

Noem, a Republican and close Trump ally, had been touted as a potential vice presidential pick in 2024.

But her chances of being a vice presidential candidate fell sharply after it emerged she described shooting her “untrainable” wirehaired pointer named Cricket in her soon-to-be-published book, No Going Back : The Truth about What's Wrong. with politics and how we move America forward.

In the book, Noem describes driving her cricket to a gravel pit and shooting it after it attacked and killed her neighbor's chickens. The story immediately drew criticism from Democrats and Republicans.

But some on social media agreed with King that Trump would see his popularity increase if he had done the same thing as Noem.

“MAGA members were lining up with their dogs hoping he would shoot theirs next,” one person wrote in response to King's post.

Another wrote: “Before the day was over, the cult was printing T-shirts that read 'Real Men Kill Dogs!' » »

Trump supporters wrote that in such a scenario, Trump would have had a good reason to kill a dog.

“If Trump killed a dog, it would mean the dog is rabid and someone needs to put him out of his misery. People would know he is a real man and can take on human tasks like shooting dogs in case of desperation,” one supporter wrote.

Another wrote: “What if Trump killed an overrated left-wing author? Its audiences would certainly increase. »

