visit of emirs to Türkiye | Kuwait time

By Tuba Nur Sonmez, Ambassador of Türkiye

As Mr. Ambassador of Turkey to Kuwait, it is with great honor and anticipation that I address the upcoming official visit of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait to Turkey. This visit not only demonstrates the deep-rooted friendship and cooperation between our nations, but also marks His Highness' first official visit outside the Arab world – a clear signal of the closeness and mutual respect that defines relations between Turkey and Kuwait.

This year, we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Kuwait, a journey characterized by mutual understanding, shared interests and commitment to regional peace and stability. The Emirs' visit is poised to be a crucial milestone, injecting new impetus into our bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including trade, defense and cultural exchanges.

The importance of this visit, however, extends well beyond our bilateral relations. At a time when our region is facing unprecedented challenges, the need for consultations and coordination between Turkey and Kuwait becomes paramount. Both countries, as actors sharing similar visions for the region, are dedicated to fostering dialogue and collaboration to navigate this turbulent period. The fraternal ties between our leaders have always been the cornerstone of our excellent political relations. The mutual trust and understanding between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah have paved the way for a partnership that transcends traditional diplomacy.

A new chapter opens

Economically, our bilateral potential is enormous. Faced with ever-changing global dynamics and persistent geopolitical challenges, Turkey and Kuwait are acutely aware of the need to look to future economic directions. In 2023, the volume of trade between our countries, reaching nearly $700 million, is a testament to our strong political relations and a figure that portends exponential growth.

The shared commitment to strengthening our economic partnership is evident on both sides, and it is this shared vision that fuels our optimism. We firmly believe that His Highness the Amir's visit to Turkey will be a catalyst to open up new trade and investment opportunities. Turkey, known as an industrial powerhouse with significant manufacturing capacity in various sectors, is ready to welcome Kuwaiti investments. On the other hand, Kuwait's financial strength, strong fiscal position, and financial and investment expertise are remarkable.

This synergy has the potential to forge a partnership that not only benefits our countries, but also serves as a beacon for international cooperation. As we anticipate the results of this historic visit, we are confident that it will pave the way for a thriving economic relationship. The partnership between Turkey and Kuwait is set to grow, creating a model of economic collaboration that echoes our shared aspirations for prosperity and development.

In conclusion, His Highness the Amir's visit to Türkiye is more than a diplomatic engagement; it is a bridge to a future where our economic ties are as strong and enduring as the political ties that unite us. Under the visionary leadership of President Erdogan and His Highness the Amir, we are embarking on a journey that promises to elevate our partnership to unprecedented heights.

In the aftermath of this important visit, under the visionary leadership of our two leaders, we are confident that the partnership between Turkey and Kuwait will not only strengthen but also expand to new areas of cooperation. This visit will undoubtedly mark the beginning of a new chapter in our common history, a promising chapter of prosperity and solidarity for our nations and the region as a whole. As we prepare to welcome His Highness the Amir, we look forward to the opportunities this historic visit will provide, reaffirming our commitment to a future built on the solid foundation of friendship and strategic partnership between the Turkey and Kuwait.

Gaza – a common concern

The upcoming visit of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait to Turkey is not only a bridge between nations but also a beacon of hope for a troubled region. As we approach this visit, our hearts and minds turn to Gaza – the bloody scar of our region. The crisis in Gaza is a growing concern that threatens to engulf the entire Middle East, with the ongoing conflict posing a significant risk to global security.

Turkey and Kuwait have long stood in solidarity with the Palestinian people, advocating for an end to barbaric Zionist violence and an end to the brutal occupation. Our common position is clear: we support the creation of a Palestinian state in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions. This joint position highlights the importance of the Emirs' visit, as it provides an essential platform for our leaders to discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

During the meetings between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Emir of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the plight of the people of Gaza will take center stage. The fact that Turkey and Kuwait are among the main providers of humanitarian aid to Gaza is a testament to the compassionate leadership of both nations. This commitment to humanitarian assistance reflects our nation's commitment to relieving suffering and fostering peace.